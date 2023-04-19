Since when did 12-year-olds get so polite?

Last weekend I headed to Powell River with my little family.

We stayed at Chenoa’s Mom’s, did some work around her house, watched some kids’ hockey at the local tournament, and relaxed a bit.

When I’m visiting my in-laws, it’s always epic. Acres of land, trails all around us, quads to ride, ponds to play in, and endless adventures are on the menu.

Even this trip, where we were refinishing a bathroom, we still managed to have some fun squeezed in around the work schedule, and it made for a somewhat exhausting weekend.

Some friends were there for a hockey tournament, and we decided to hook up for a little bike ride on our last day. Just a couple of dads and two 12-year-olds out for a spin in the single track above town.

We meandered through the forest and found some fun ups and even more fun downs. Lots of roots, rocks, and challenges.

I rode behind Rhyley and “encouraged” her along the way. I gave some tips like, “One easier gear for this climb Rhyley,” “Drop your saddle for this descent Rhyley” and “Lower your shoulders on the steep ups Rhyley.”

She’s become a good little rider, but she was also listening to my advice and improving as the ride went on, I was proud of her.

We had ridden for about an hour and she was doing great. So was her little buddy. It was an awesome day and even though both kids were super tired from a weekend of full speed action, they were smiling and having a blast.

We had a little riding left to get back to the start and I asked, “Hey Rhyley, do you want me to shut up now so you can just ride your bike?”

“Oh, yes please Dad, that would be nice.”

Wow, I’ve never been told so politely to SHUT UP, but I figured it was my turn to take her advice, so I did shut up and quietly enjoyed the rest of the ride.

She made some mistakes, but she also learned from them and improved on her own … without out my peanut gallery comments.

Maybe it’s good to remember that I’m Dad, not Coach.

Either way, we had a fantastic ride and I’m looking forward to a long summer with more of the same.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

