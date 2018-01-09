Seven CRGA Gymnasts qualify for the BC Winter Games

Campbell River gymnasts who qualified for the Winter Games: Standing, from left: Hannah Sommer, Ksenia Stansell, Shea Bridgen and Nathan Kerluck. In splits from left, Jackson Martin and Jadea Wilson. Missing is Owen Harbo. Photo by Stephanie Ogg.

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association is sending four girls and three boys to the BC Winter Games.

The Games will be held in Kamloops, Feb. 22-26. The girls had to compete against 34 athletes at the trials event in Duncan, fighting for six spots. The top three athletes in JO 7 and top three athletes in JO 8 and the top four Level 3 boys represent zone 6 which includes Powell River and all clubs on the Island.

In the JO 8 division, Hannah Sommer and Ksenia Stansell were second and third respectively while in the JO 7, Shea Bridgen and Jadea Wilson also came home in second and third. The boys that qualified for the games include Jack Martin, Nathan Kerluck and Owen Harbo. A boy from Victoria will join them as well. This competition will be a great opportunity for these young athletes. It is a big competition with hundreds of athletes that will be competing in different sports.

Nya Chailler, finishing sixth in the JO 8 division competed a tsuk tuck for the first time on vault and added a standing back tuck on the beam. Jordan Loock finishing in the 11th spot in JO 8 added a free hip to handstand on the top bar on the uneven bars. Tyza Skuse finished a tight competition taking fifth place in the JO 7 division only .425 away from the first place finisher.

The following are the individual results:

JO 8

Hannah Sommer tied for the Gold on vault, took Silver on bars and floor and came home with Bronze on the beam to finish with the Silver medal in the All Around.

Ksenia Stansell won the Golds on both vault and bars, captured a Silver on the floor and came home in 9th place on the beam to finish with the Bronze medal in the All Around.

Nya Chailler won the Bronze on beam, placed 4th on bars, finished 6th on floor and 12th on vault to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Jordan Loock placed 5th on the beam, took 10th place on both vault and floor and came home in 11th on bars to finish in 11th in the All Around.

JO 7

Shea Bridgen captured Bronze on both beam and floor, finished 4th on bars, placed 19th on the vault to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

Jadea Wilson captured the Gold on floor, captured the Silver on beam, placed 4th on bars and 19th on vault to come home with the Bronze medal in the All Around.

Tyza Skuse captured the Silver on bars, placed 7th on the floor and 8th on beam, finished 14th on the vault to come home in 5th place in the All Around.

*Boys did not need a trials because CRGA had 4 boys try out and 4 spots.