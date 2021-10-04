Senior boys Tyees kick off soccer season with a flurry of games

By Logan Pierce

The Carihi senior boys soccer team kicked off the year with their Carihi Fall Classic preseason tournament Sept. 23 and 24.

The boys beat Langley Christian School (3-1) and Gulf Islands (3-1) on Thursday, with strong performances from Gus Seifert, Ty Ludwikowski and Kazu Iwamoto. Exchange students Yuku, Janik and Kazu Kawamura played a crucial role in the victory’s providing a combined six goals and assists. On the second day, Carihi beat Dover Bay in a 6-0 win with a great offensive performance from Markus Shankar. Carihi was later humbled in their fourth game against a talented Isfeld side and lost the game 3-1.

On Sept. 28, the Carihi senior boys had their first league play day of the 2021 season. After being beat in the Fall Classic 3-1 by Isfeld, the Tyee’s bounced back with a dominant 5-1 win. Carihi came out full force, scoring their first goal within 10 minutes. After the first goal, the rest came pouring in and the Tyees took a 3-0 lead into the half. Carihi won the match in the end 5-1 with Markus Shankar and Emile Abele providing 2 goals each, with the fifth scored by freshman Tyrell Price.

The Tyees had their second match of the day against a well-coached Brooks team from Powell River. A win in the next game would get the Tyees one step closer to the North Island championships. The Tyees followed their first result by defeating Brooks in a very commanding 4-0 performance. Emile Abele scored two, and Sam Borrie scored in his first day back from injury with a beautiful long range goal that found its way into the bottom right corner. The boys recorded their first clean sheet of the regular season.

Overall, it was a great start for the Tyees. They have their second league play-day in Courtney Oct. 14 once again against Isfeld and Brooks.

