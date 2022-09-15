Former Vancouver Canucks forwards Daniel and Henrik Sedin in Penticton with Barley Mill Brew Pub’s Kori Iceton. (Instagram- Barley Mill Pub)

Former Vancouver Canucks forwards Daniel and Henrik Sedin in Penticton with Barley Mill Brew Pub’s Kori Iceton. (Instagram- Barley Mill Pub)

Sedin twins spotted in Penticton ahead of Canucks’ Young Stars Classic

The preseason tournament features the Flames, Oilers, Jets and Canucks kicks off Friday afternoon

Some Hall of Fame pedigree has arrived in Penticton ahead of an annual NHL preseason tradition.

Longtime Vancouver Canucks duo and 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees Daniel and Henrik Sedin were spotted in the Peach City by a local businesswoman Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14.

Kori Iceton from the Barley Mill Brew Pub captured a photo with the twins, just one day before the official start of the Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Featuring top prospects from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Canucks, the tournament will see a total of six games played from Friday to Monday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

It’s been three years since the Young Stars Classic was played in Penticton.

The Sedins played 17 years with the Canucks, putting a wrap on their Hall of Fame careers in 2018. Combining for more than 2,000 career points, the Swedish-born forwards were selected No. 2 and No. 3 overall in the 1999 NHL Draft.

The Young Stars Classic kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. when the prospects from the Jets meet those from the Oilers. Vancouver’s first game of the showcase is set for later that night at 7:30 p.m. when they battle their Albertan foes from Calgary.

An official event program can be found in the Sept. 14 print edition of the Penticton Western News.

The South Okanagan city first played host to the event in 2010.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks play host to NHL young stars in Penticton this weekend

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

OkanaganPentictonvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
Next story
BOATING WITH BARB: Nautical chart-making is moving into the digital era

Just Posted

The Strathcona Gardens will have minimized operations on Sept. 19. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District offices to close Monday for National Day of Mourning

Ron Kerr is running for re-election for city councllor. Photo contributed
CITY COUNCIL: Ron Kerr is running for re-election

Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex. Campbell River Mirror photo
Strathcona Gardens pool evacuated after pepper spray release

Castlecrag is one of the 20 Explorer Trips in the Comox and District Mountaineering Club Hiking Challenge. Photo supplied
Comox and District Mountaineering Club prepares for 2028 centennial with Hiking Challenge