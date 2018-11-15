Seals solid in second in female Midget AAA hockey

Seals Yannick Truter (7) and Anika Block (2) take control of the puck during a match against the Northern Capitals in BC Female Midget AAA action last weekend. Photo submitted

After 10 games in the 2018/2019 season, the Vancouver Island Seals are in a distant second position to the Vancouver Comets.

The Seals lead the Fraser Valley Rush by a point with 11 points separating them from the Comets after 10 games.

The Seals took on the Northern Capitals (Prince George) last weekend. The Seals and the Capitals met on three previous games this season with the Seals victorious in two of the previous encounters.

The weekend did not start well for the Seals and even though the team out-shot the Capitals the Capitals beat the Seals 5-2 with Seals goals by Yannick Truter (North Saanich) and Marlene Roberts from (North Saanich).

The Saturday game seemed to be more of the same as the Seals out-shot the Capitals team and again went down 2-0 into the second period. When the Seals gave up another goal early in the third sparse group of spectators could have been forgiven thinking that the Seals has a long season ahead of them, however the Seals fought back and Scored the next 5 Goals 4 by Yannick Truter and 1 by the BC Female AAA player of the Month, Anika Block (Juan De Fuca).

The Sunday game was again a close fought game with both the Seals and the Capitals goaltending dominating the game. The final score 2-1 reflected a tight game and goals were scored by Madison East (Duncan ) and Tianna Walkus (Port Alberni)

Preceding the game both teams had a reef laying ceremony remembering those fallen for our nation.