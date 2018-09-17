Seals cross the Rockies to face tough competition

Kayle Majic shrugs off pressure during last weekend’s action in the Firestarter tournament in Calgary. Photo by Scott McLean

This weekend four of the five BC regional female hockey teams were involved in the Firestarter tournament in Calgary.

The quality of the female hockey displayed was obvious and the B.C. teams took some heavy defeats which started with the Seals (Vancouver Island) losing to the national silver medalists (Saskatoon stars) 10-0 and the Rocky Mountain Raiders 2-1.

The Capitals (Prince George area) started better with a 2-1 loss to the Rocky Mountain raiders (MACS tournament champions), however, lost to the Seals in the second game 4-2 and eventually ended the preliminary round winless.

The Lakers fared no better with losses in all their games also losing the crossover game to the Capitals 7-1.

The Fraser Valley Rush seems to have a good core of young girls and was competitive in all their games with a nice win over North Battleford with 5-2 with goals to Tiffany Luke, Kayla Munro. This team is composed of younger players and even though there is no known stars on the team they seemed to be composed and unlike the star-studded Seals team had more composure with the puck and had the ability to exit the zone cleanly.

Considering the 4-1-1 record of the Comets (Vancouver) in the Stoney Creek tournament, the odds, therefore, will be with the Comets and Fraser Valley for the season and they certainly will be the team to beat.