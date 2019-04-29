Saturday was true home game for some Royals

The Parksville Royals of the BC Premier Baseball League include a number of Campbell River players, as well as other North Island communities.

This season they have a couple of double-headers on the schedule for Campbell River’s Nunns Park.

The first one took place Saturday afternoon when they hosted the Victoria Eagles, unfortunately dropping the games 9-3 and 10-2.

The four Campbell River players each appeared in the first half of the double-header: Brodie Comerford, Nathan Lagos, Tyler Newby and Connor Hall. Hall and Lagos each drove in a run. Lagos also pitched three and a third innings in relief, giving up one earned run and striking out two.

The team fell behind early, giving up four runs in the first, and could not really get the offence going.

In the bottom half of the double-header, they faced the same trouble, giving up three runs in the first frame. Hall, who caught the game, finished two for three and scored a run, while Lagos went one for three and drove in a run. Newby also came in to pitch an inning of relief, gave up no runs and striking out one.

On Sunday, the team hosted the White Rock Tritons in Parksville and fared better. In game one, which went extra innings, Comerford threw five innings for the 5-4 win, allowing no earned runs and striking out four. On offence, Lagos drove in two runs, while Comerford and Hall each drove in one.

In round two, it was same score, different results, as the Tritons took the game, again in extra innings. Comerford went three for four at the plate and scored a run. Lagos went two for three, with a run and an RBI, while Hall went one for three with a base on balls. He scored two of the Royals’ runs.

The Royals take on the Okanagan Athletics next. The team’s other double-header in Campbell River will take place at Nunns Park on May 19 against the Fraser Valley Cardinals, with games set for 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.