Dwarf cars have been among the many attractions over the years at Saratoga Speedway. Photo by Douglas Waller/Blackwolf Photopro

Saratoga Speedway sold to Courtenay family

After 40 years of owning and operating Saratoga Speedway, the Hargrave family has sold the Black Creek racetrack to Rob and Lee Leighton.

Rob, who owns Leighton Contracting in Courtenay, is no stranger to racing cars. In 1999, he won the bomber car championship title at Saratoga, and the stock car title in 2005.

He and Lee are in discussion with the regional district about building a campground, and a new go-kart track on the site.

The speedway was constructed in 1968. The Oyster River Racing Association operated the track until 1978, when it closed. The Hargraves purchased the site, with plans to build a sawmill, which instead was constructed on the Island Highway. The track was re-opened as Saratoga Speedway in 1981. The first event featured 16 race teams in one division.

Last year, more than 300 teams competed in 22 divisions. Some racers are as young as 10, thanks to the introduction of a young driver’s training program in 2005.

There are tentative plans for a ‘test and tune’ event on the Labour Day weekend in September. Otherwise, the goal is to re-open the track in 2021.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whitecaps fall 4-3 to Earthquakes at MLS is Back tournament

Just Posted

Saratoga Speedway sold to Courtenay family

After 40 years of owning and operating Saratoga Speedway, the Hargrave family… Continue reading

Campbell River volunteer group to hold book drive this Saturday

Call for good stories to keep seniors’ minds active through COVID-19 pandemic

‘Veterans should not be punished for getting CERB’ – MP Rachel Blaney

Delayed disability benefits forced many veterans to apply for CERB and that should not be characterized as fraudulent claims said the NDP critic for veterans

Conservation group challenges sustainable-certification claims of B.C. fish farm operator

Mowi West Canada refutes accusations it was ‘misleading’ public

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment

Tories to seek Trudeau family’s speaking records as second WE probe begins

According to WE, most of the fees went to Trudeau’s mother Margaret for events between 2016 and 2020

Anti-Black racist graffiti discovered on heritage sign in Lower Mainland park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

Fire destroys barn at Vancouver Island hobby farm

Fire started while farmers at the farm west of Port Alberni were cutting hay

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Most Read