Saratoga Speedway Saturday card featured Sunwest RV Centre Crash to Pass season debut

Doug Waller

Special to The Record

The weather was perfect for the large crowd of race fans Saturday, July 10 at Saratoga Motorsports Park Speedway to experience live motorsports action.

Four classes of race cars navigated the paved oval with the Sunwest RV Centre Crash to Pass class making its first visit of the season to the speedway. The other classes included the Ace Brewing Bombers, and the two Kyte Delivery Hornet divisions.

The Hornet B cars put on a good show in their Kyte Delivery main event. Toung Ryder Lippy won the 20-lap main, after qualifying third and starting mid-pack.

Stephanie Addison came all the way from the back row start to finish second, just 0.465 seconds behind the winner.

Taylor Pheaton was third, 7.190 seconds back.

Boston Larson won the Kyte Delivery Hornet A 20-lap main, after posting the second-fasted qualifying time. Wes Pheaton, who qualified fastest, finished in second, 0.221 seconds back. Nigel Neufeld qualified third and fittingly finished third.

In the Ace Brewing Bomber 35-lap main event Charlie Ackerman, who qualified second fastest, started near the back of the eight-car field. In the mostly caution-free race Ackerman won by a margin of 0.432 seconds over competitor Chad Taks. However, Ackerman’s car was post-race disqualified for a car ride height violation of two inches too low. Taks was awarded the win and the all-important Ace Brewing season points. Aiden Sandirson was given the second-place trophy and third went to Calvin Chamberlain.

The always crowd entertaining 20-lap Sunwest RV Center Crash to Pass Feature race was won by Troy Ordano with Troy and his team capturing the $1,000 winnings. Jeff Monks placed second, 4.0 seconds back and Erik Jessen (15 seconds back) finished third.

On July 17 the Island Dwarf Cars (@islanddwarfcarclub) show up at Saratoga Motorsports Park Speedway along with the iMod Modifieds and the two Kyte Delivery Hornet classes. Check out Saratoga Speedway on the web at https://saratogaracing.ca/ and on Facebook for more information. See you at the track.