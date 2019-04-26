Opening night is coming at Saratoga. Photo by Fernando Pereira.

Saratoga Speedway racing season revs up soon

Range of racing events scheduled for whole summer

Saratoga Speedway is set to open in May. This will be the 51st year of the popular speedway, located in Black Creek on Macauley Road.

This year’s events will see a few changes, with an emphasis on “Speed Where it Belongs.” This offers more dates to put the daily driver on the track and is ideal for anyone that holds a valid driver’s licence including “L” and “N.” The monthly Autocross dates are held on Sundays, after the go-kart rentals finish at 4 p.m.; driver registration begins at 3:30.

Picking up where Saratoga left off last season is the Street Outlaw Drag Racing program. A great number of drag racing enthusiasts like the style of racing, where the first car at the finish line wins, not using a handicap or “dialing in” system.

The drag program will run on Saturday nights until the end of June, then move to Friday nights for July and August.

Monster Trucks will appear twice this season – the May and August long weekends. The IMCA Modifieds, which have raced at Saratoga Speedway for the past 20 years, have formed their own support group with emphasis on helping new drivers to join this exciting open wheel division.

Wilroc Sprint cars will be the fastest cars featured this year, with three points races at Saratoga this season. The annual Big Rig Highway Thunder event will return, along with the ever popular Logging Truck Rodeo.

The 2019 racing season will feature two Crash to Pass Boat Races, a perpetual crowd favourite, where the winner is declared to the competitor with the largest piece of boat remaining attached to the rear of the crash car.

Every race weekend will feature a different mix of live motorsports entertainment. Hornet Cars are a 4 cylinder car, like Honda Civics, Volkswagen Golfs, Chevy Cavaliers, driven by drivers as young as 11 years old, after completing the driving school that Saratoga Speedway offers. The Dunn Right Towing Mad Max Extreme Racing division is our latest class, and the only division that allows 6 cylinder cars (and minivans). Drivers can rub and bump their opponents to get to the front of the race. The Crash to Pass Division is exactly that, a driver has to clobber his opponent to make a legal pass. You have to wait to the last lap to see who wins.

The season begins Saturday, May 4, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., racing action at 7 p.m. Opening night will feature Crash to Pass Cars, Hornet Cars, Figure 8 cars and the Incredible Mad Max Extreme Race cars. For more information, head online to www.saratogaracing.ca, or their Facebook page.

