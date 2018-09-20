Saratoga Speedway point races coming down to the wire

By Andy Guest

The mixed up bag of weather Saturday night around Saratoga Speedway saw almost a full night of racing on a somewhat dry track before the skies opened up for the night’s last race causing rivers of water to run across the track.

The rain made for a wet track at the beginning of the night which quickly dried up leaving for great track conditions in the season’s third last race of the 2018 season. In Hornet A racing, Raymond Fortier increased his overall point lead to 97 points over Nigel Neufeld after winning the 25 lap main event while Darren Monk would take the win in the heat race.

In Hornet B action, Kyle Lenzio came away with the 22-car, 25 lap main event win ahead of point leader James Laidlaw and Kiana Westra. Heat races wins went to Issac Davis, Taylor Pheaton and Lenzio. Laidlaw increased his point lead to 160 points over Ayden Sandirson who finished 22nd after colliding with the wall on lap 6 and knocking him from the race and any chances of a championship season. In the Road Runners, Josh Taks – a third generation race car driver behind his dad and grandfather – clinched the 2018 points championship after winning the 15 lap main event. Taks championship snaps Ryan Guest’s 3 year hold on the championship. In heat race action Chad Taks took home the win.

In Crash to Pass racing, Chris Campbell River moved to within 54 points of point leader Troy Ordano after winning the main event while Corey Sandirson took home the heat race win. In Mad Max racing, point leader and defending point champion Dannielle Dunn put the nail in the coffin for the 2018 championship after winning both the heat race and main event. This Saturday night, the Modifieds and Bomber cars finish their season with their championship night with just the Bomber championship undecided.