Head coach Marc Dos Santos and the Vancouver Whitecaps have dropped their first two MLS games of the 2019 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rusnak converts penalty, Real Salt Lake beats Whitecaps 1-0

Vancouver drops first 2 games of MLS season

SANDY, Utah — Albert Rusnak scored on a penalty in the 21st minute and Real Salt Lake held on to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday.

Rusnak fired his second goal of the season into the upper right corner, converting the penalty after Jakub Nerwinski brought down Corey Baird in the 18-yard box.

Nick Rimando made five saves to preserve the clean sheet for Real Salt Lake (1-0-1).

RELATED: New-look Whitecaps fall 3-2 to Minnesota in MLS season opener

The Whitecaps dropped to 0-2-0.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

