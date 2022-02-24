Rugby’s not just for the fellas anymore

Campbell River club among many across province hosting Girls Can Rugby Day on March 6

BC Rugby is encouraging more girls-only programming by local clubs. BC Rugby photo

With Women’s Rugby World Cup a few months away, BC Rugby is looking to promote the sport to young girls in the province.

The organization is launching Girls Can Rugby, an initiative aimed at inspiring more girls to play rugby at local clubs.

To coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, many clubs throughout the province are hosting a Girls Can Rugby Day event on Sunday, March 6 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

The event is an opportunity for parents and children to learn about the sport of rugby, and the value of rugby clubs to their local communities.

Eighteen clubs throughout B.C. – from Campbell River to Fort St John – have received funding from the province to make this happen.

Campbell River Rugby Club president Darren Munro said there has been some recent success for local female players.

“One recent graduate went on to play at university,” he noted.

Kaitlyn Jinda transferred from wrestling to rugby while in high school and was invited to a national camp, and now plays for Acadia University in Nova Scotia.

The benefits extend beyond a chance at post-secondary education though.

“The social aspect is great,” Munro said. “It’s a real inclusive, friendly, safe environment.

“Rugby is one of those games where even if you stop playing, you don’t stray far from it.”

The location for the March 6 event is still being finalized, but everything else is planned.

“It’s going to be a fun intro to rugby,” Munro said.

There will be prizes, and food, and plenty of people on hand to answer questions about the sport and the club.

While it is geared towards U14 players, Munro noted anyone 18-and-younger is welcome to join free of charge.

For more information, or to register, visit bcrugby.com/girls-can-rugby/



Campbell River rugby