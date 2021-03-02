Royals holding baseball tryouts for North Island players

The Parksville Royals baseball club is holind tryouts for North Island players at Highland School in Courtenay on March 6-7. Photo contributed

The Royals Baseball Club will field a senior team and two bantam teams in the spring of 2021 and are holding tryouts for their squads.

The club will finalize rosters for each team in late March. While there are only 2-4 spots left on the senior roster, the Bantam rosters will require more time as the coaches decide on the best fit for the organization and each player’s individual development path.

Bantam try-outs will be taking place at Highland School Field in Courtenay March 6 & 7 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more details on try-outs for each team, go to their website at: http://parksvilleroyals.pointstreaksites.com/view/parksvilleroyals/news/news_533508

For more information please contact: Carl Bitonti, GM Bantam Royals, at 778-912-2066, Mike Parlow, GM Senior & Junior Royals, at 250-954-7850.

The Parksville Royals Baseball Club is a registered nonprofit society that provides youth in our community with the opportunity to have fun playing baseball while competing at the highest level. The Royals are run by a volunteer executive board striving to enhance the quality of life in the community through youth sports.

The program offers three teams: Senior for grades 10-12, and two Bantam for grades 8 & 9. The Parksville Royals have become an institution in the North Island over the course of their 27-year history.

A founding member of the internationally famous BC Premier Baseball League, the Parksville Royals provide an opportunity for youth aged 13-17 to excel at their chosen sport as well as learn sportsmanship and fair play. In 2019, seven of the eight graduating players went on to realize their dream of playing college baseball. In fact, over the course of the team’s history, no fewer than 88 players have used the Parksville Royals as their platform to professional and college baseball. From Springwood Park to the Major Leagues and places in between, the Royals organization helps Island youth achieve their baseball goals and dreams.

BaseballCampbell River