Campbell River swimmer Bonnie Jean Shade (left), coached locally by Dave Samson, is competing at the Canada Sumer Games as part of the BC Special Olympics team. Photo contributed

River swimmer competes in Canada Summer Games

Campbell River’s Bonnie Jean Shade is competing with Team BC in Special Olympics swimming at the Canada Summer Games in the Niagara, Ont., region Aug. 6-21.

Shade is one of four swimmers and two coaches from B.C. on the Special Olympics BC team. SOBC also sent a four-athlete contingent and two coaches to compete in athletics at the Canada Summer Games.

SOBC athletes also competed in the recent 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George.

BC and Canada Games are separate from Special Olympics BC Games and Special Olympics Canada Games. They give SOBC athletes a chance to shine in front of their peers from generic sports, and gain experience at major competitions.

