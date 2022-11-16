The Canada and USA’s women’s hockey teams met at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (HockeyCanada/Twitter)

The Canada and USA’s women’s hockey teams met at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Rivalry renewed in B.C. as Canada falls to USA in women’s hockey action

The Rivalry Series continues in Kamloops on Thursday

The Canadian women’s hockey team dropped the first game of the Rivalry Series against Team USA on Tuesday night at Kelowna’s Prospera Place.

It was a treat for Kelowna hockey fans as Canada and the USA have been at the top of women’s hockey for a long time.

Despite outshooting the USA 8-6 in the first period, it was a slow start for Team Canada as they went 0-3 on the powerplay and found themselves down 1-0 after the first period. USA’s Hannah Brandt found the pack of the net in the first period.

Just over two minutes into the second period, USA star Hilary Knight doubled the lead to 2-0.

The second half of the period is when Canada came alive. Claire Thompson and Marie-Philip Poulin scored goals 62 seconds apart to tie the game at two.

Canada took their first lead of the game in the third period when Emily Clark scored 6:24 into the third period.

Late in the game, Canadian Laura Stacey took what ended up being a costly penalty as the United States’ Alex Carpenter scored to tie the game at three and force overtime.

After overtime didn’t solve anything, the two teams went to a shootout, where Carpenter put the game away in the third round of the shootout to give the US a 4-3 win.

Canadian goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer made 20 saves in the loss while American Nicole Hensley made 33 saves in the win.

Game two of the Rivalry Series takes place on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

READ MORE: Wild wins over West Kelowna Warriors in Wenatchee

READ MORE: Pro B.C. rugby player suffers traumatic brain injury in car crash abroad

hockeyKelownaLocal SportsOkanaganPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Adjusting fishing activity around Campbell River mid-November
Next story
Campbell Riverite wants to set up blind curling team

Just Posted

Kelvin Adams is trying to set up a blind curling team in Campbell River, after being inspired by the sport at a Canadian Council of the Blind winter sports event in Kelowna. Photo courtesy Kelvin Adams
Campbell Riverite wants to set up blind curling team

New Fire Chief Dan Verdun, pictured here, began his career as a volunteer firefighter in Union Bay in 1995. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
City of Campbell River welcomes new Fire Chief

The Festive Brass will bring a 1.5 hour-show of seasonal favourites in horns on Dec. 14 at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo contributed
Get into the Holiday Spirit with The Festive Brass

The Timber Licence in question was located up Loughborough Inlet. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Fine for illegal cedar harvesting in Great Bear Rainforest increased more than tenfold