Riding for your mental health

Cyclists may be forced on to the road if Maple Ridge changes its traffic bylaw. (THE NEWS/files)

Mental health has arguably been the hardest hit and longest lasting consequence of COVID-19 with the fear and isolation which came along with it.

So, in the spirit of the ‘Bell Let’s Talk’ mantra, let’s take a look at why cycling is so effective at promoting good mental health.

Most cyclists intrinsically know that cycling quite simply makes you feel better. It can improve physical fitness of course, be it through structured training or just getting out there and stomping on those pedals. However, and we see this every day at the bike shop, a customer rolls in and says something like “I’m just having so much fun on my bike,” cycling has a huge effect on our mental health as well.

Did you know that cyclists in general suffer roughly 22 per cent less poor mental health days compared to those who don’t exercise? That’s staggering. It is well accepted and research-proven that exercise promotes physical and mental health. However, according to research out of Oxford University, cycling is one of the best types of exercise to promote good mental health, second only to team sports (and if you ride on a team or with a group, your golden!). Oxford University research went on to demonstrate that this mental health benefit is reached by cycling a mere 3-5 forty-five minute rides per week.

Further research by the Global Cycling Network (GCN) dug a bit deeper into the science behind why cycling is so mentally beneficial. They measured brain blood flow during various intensities and found your brain increases frontal lobe activity during riding, most notably at higher intensities. The frontal lobe is responsible for higher cognitive functioning and is extremely important in managing emotions, impulse control and problem solving. These are key areas drastically affected by depression and anxiety.

GCN interpreted this data to mean that cycling elevates brain activity while also providing different stimulus to different people. For example, some of us crave those high intensity activities and the hyper-focus that comes with it, while others enjoy a more relaxed pace which frees up the brain to focus on other tasks like conversation or even meditation on a solo ride. Either way, your brain is utilizing your ride to focus on the task at hand in a more organized and orderly fashion and this ‘brain practice’ translates into better mental wellness.

GCN also highlighted that cycling is an activity that is so varied that you can choose, from ride to ride, what you want. It’s like a health treatment that can be individually tailored to your specific needs. Even for the most intense, competitive, and race-focused cyclist there must be a balance between structured training and more fun-focused rides or there is risk of serious burnout. Some of us lean more towards the chatty social rides, while others prefer more structured solo ventures. Some crave adventure during an overnight trip while others battle online competition on their indoor bike. To each their own, but what is unique about cycling when compared to other activities is that you can choose to do any and all types of cycling.

To sum up: riding is really good for you and your mental health! In the words of the great Eddy Merckx “Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel. But ride.”

– Submitted by Pedal Your World

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Enjoying a winter wonderland of fishing

Just Posted

Clockwise from top left are KCFN vice-Chief Kevin Jules, SRD Director Charlie Cornfield, Ecoplan planning associate Hudson McLellan, KCFN representatives Francis Gillette, Samantha Christenson, Lillian Jack, SRD Director Julie Colborne, and Ecoplan planner John Ingraham at the SRD/KCFN meeting. Photo courtesy Youtube.
KCFN, SRD meet to discuss upcoming First Nation inclusion to board

Overview of KCFN given, as well as advice for moving forward

A Fortis utility truck was stolen from the site of a gas line break in Nanaimo on Tuesday and driven all the way to Campbell River where a 22-year-old suspect was arrested. (Photo courtesy Joy Livingstone)
Man arrested in Campbell River after stealing utility truck from scene of gas leak in Nanaimo

Truck’s flashing amber lights made it ‘very easy to follow,’ say RCMP

Campbell Riverites go to the polls to elect a new city councilor Feb. 27.
Municipal By-Election Candidates answer: What unique perspective or skill set would you bring to City Hall?

The first in an ongoing series of Q&As with the candidates up for election on Feb. 27

Campbell Rivers courthouse will soon have a retractable gate installed by the province in an attempt to curb unwanted behaviour. Google maps
Retractable gate coming to Campbell River Courthouse frontage

City had been requesting improvements from for years, and is happy to hear they are coming soon

A screenshot of NDP MP Rachel Blaney in the House of Commons speaking during questions and comments period, June 28, 2018.
North Island-Powell River MP wants dental care to be covered for everyone

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is speaking out on dental care.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores five Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Molly is recovering for punctured wounds she suffered from another dog on Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Island woman distraught after little Corgi attacked by larger dog on a walk

Molly the corgi recovering; owner of other dog sought

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

Most Read