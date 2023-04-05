Ride nights are my weekly saviour

By James Durand

I remember when ride night was just two more opportunities to ride my bike each week.

Swicked Cycles does two group rides every week and I lead a ride on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Typically these were in addition to four or sometimes five other rides each week.

I’d manage to commute to work a few days, squeeze in a family ride, a solo ride or two, and maybe a trip to Cumby to ride with my buddy Logan.

Over the last few years as Swicked has grown, and my kids have grown, there seems to be way more going on in my life.

Between coaching Regan’s lacrosse team, rock climbing with Rhyley, not getting as many days off work as planned, and typical “projects” around home that sneak up on a weekly basis, I don’t seem to have much spare time for pedalling. (Does anyone else have a house that seems like more work that your job?)

I’m sure all of you can relate.

So, these days I plan a bunch of rides each week and they get bumped down the list until the week has passed and I miss out. I plan rides again for the next week and again, the list in-front of my rides seems to grow quickly.

With two big rides planned this year, I have to train more, but it’s a constant battle between fun mountain biker and responsible adult. Fun mountain biker seems to be losing lately.

Recently the two Swicked group rides each week have been my saviour. It’s work, so I have to go, right?

Now instead of a couple of extra rides, these are often my only rides. I look forward to them more than any other part of my week and once I’m out on my bike, I find it pretty easy to add an hour or two of pedalling either before or after the group ride.

I’m still planning lots of rides and I have the best intentions, but I know full well that life will sneak in.

At least I have Tuesdays and Thursdays to keep me honest, but I better get more organized soon, or before I know it, I’l be ole and slow … well, oldER and slowER.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

