Recreation service changes: Campbell River implements temporary restrictions on adult team sports

In response to the most recent public health orders, the City of Campbell River will temporarily suspend all indoor and outdoor adult team sports.

To meet the province’s direction, the city is in the process of cancelling adult field and facility bookings – and advising people who’ve booked for pickleball, soft tennis and badminton that they can play singles games only at this time.

“We’re closely monitoring the changing public health requirements, and adapting as quickly as possible,” says Michele Sirett, the city’s recreation manager. “Our goal continues to be to safely offer as much access and activity as possible.”

Fitness classes have moved back online.

People can tune in live via Facebook every weekday from 9 to 10 a.m. Classes are recorded so that people can watch at other times as well.

The Sportsplex weight room is still open, by appointment. Book your session at www.campbellriver.ca/online-registration.

As new information is available, details will be posted online at www.campbellriver.ca /covid-19 and through the city’s social media channels.

For the most recent province-wide restrictions visit www.gov.bc.ca/covid19restrictions.

