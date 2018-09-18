Edmonton Oilers defenceman Keegan Lowe (47) clears Vancouver Canucks centre Tyler Motte (64) from in front of Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during first period NHL pre-season action at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Rattie nets 2 as Oilers dump Canucks in NHL pre-season tilt

Edmonton picks up 4-2 win in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Ty Rattie scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers chalked up their second NHL pre-season win in a row, beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Jesse Puljujarvi and Caleb Jones also scored for the Oilers, who got another assist from Kailer Yamamoto, who put on a dazzling performance in the team’s Monday night victory over Calgary.

Sven Baertschi and Nikolay Goldobin replied for the Canucks.

Edmonton opened the scoring nine minutes into the first period with Puljujarvi snapping off a shot that slipped through the pads of Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson.

Shortly after the second frame started, the Oilers struck again, this time on the power play. Rattie found the puck during a battle in front of the Canucks net and poked it in past Nilsson for his first goal of the night.

He tallied his second of the night in the third period after beating Vancouver defenceman Ben Hutton to the net.

Vancouver got onto the board five minutes into the second frame when centre Bo Horvat sliced a pass to Baertschi. The left-winger spun in front of the net and took a backhanded shot between his legs, sliding the rubber in past Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot.

Vancouver clawed out another point when Goldobin found the back of the net on a third-period power play.

Elias Pettersson got credit for an assist on the play, marking his first time on an NHL scoresheet.

Anticipation about the Swedish forward’s Vancouver debut had been growing steadily since the Canucks took him fifth overall at the 2017 NHL draft.

Pettersson spent last season taking the Swedish Hockey League by storm, notching 24 goals and 32 assists. He led the entire league in scoring.

The 19-year-old showed flashes of greatness Tuesday night, making a crisp backhanded pass in front of the Edmonton net, dekeing out the Oilers defence and firing a rocket at Talbot during a second-period power play.

The game was the first of seven exhibition matches for the Canucks. They’ll play the Calgary Flames at home on Wednesday, then the L.A. Kings on Thursday.

The Oilers will host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

 

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher (51) fight for control of the puck with Edmonton Oilers player Josh Currie during first period NHL pre-season action at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

