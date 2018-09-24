Rain washout means it all comes down to Saratoga Speedway’s final night of racing

By Andy Guest

After wet weather cancelled last Saturday night’s racing program, the 2018 racing season at Saratoga Speedway comes down to one last night with championships up for grabs in all seven classes this Saturday night.

The Saturday night racing program was to be the championship night for the Modifieds and Bomber cars and due to the rainout, they will join the Hornet cars, Crash to Pass, Mad Max and Road Runners this Saturday night in what will be a rain or shine event.

This Saturday night’s program – which will feature a huge season-ending fireworks show – will bring a end to the 50th season for the Black Creek oval which was built in 1968 as the Oyster River Speedway before the name change to Saratoga Speedway in 1981.

Heading into the last race, three of the point championships have been clinched leaving the other 4 up for grabs with the closest battle in the Bomber class where only 17 points separate Boston Larsen and Chad Taks while Charlie Akerman is only 63 behind Larsen.

The Crash to Pass point battle has Troy Ordano holding onto a 54-point lead on Chris Campbell while in Hornet Car point battles Raymond Fortier has a 97 point lead on Nigel Neufeld in the A class and in the B class James Laidlaw has a 160-point advantage over Aiden Sandirson.

The classes that have championships clinched are Mad Max with Danielle Dunn 248 points ahead of Damon Dunn, Josh Taks has a 278 point lead over Garrett Ann Rosner in the Road Runners while Chris Beaulieu leads Peter Mulion by 238 in the Modifieds – all point differences that cannot be over taken on one race night.

In the last race of 2018, all seven local classes will be on hand and a always entertaining season ending fireworks show and running rain or shine are all great reasons to make one last visit to Saratoga Speeday in their 50th season.