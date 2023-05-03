Practising parking lot tricks proves handy

By James Durand

For years when I was teaching and coaching mountain biking, I would practice what we called “parking lot skills.”

These were silly little attempts at useless tricks that were just fun. We’d egg each other on, try to outdo one another, and show off relentlessly before each ride.

Those of us that arrived early to rides improved quite a bit more than my perpetually late friends. We learned how to wheelie, hop, track stand etc…

We always thought these useless skills were just time killers and a way to have a bit of fun while complaining about our friends who were always 10 minutes late.

But then we all noticed our riding improving.

We could corner better, clear bigger obstacles, and we were all getting faster.

A couple years in, a bunch of us took a road trip for a weekend of riding in a new zone.

We were riding down some pretty fast trails and as we approached a tight downhill corner, I hit the brakes hard, felt my rear wheel lift into the air and as I was looking for a good spot to land on my face in the bush, I rolled around the berm on my front wheel, spun my back end around to follow, and pedalled out of the corner like a pro.

I heard my friend laughing and cheering behind me as he shouted out, “When did you learn that trick?”

Little did he know, this was only me riding unfamiliar trails, coming in to the corner way too hot, and panicking at the last minute.

The result, a perfect nose wheelie corner. But if he’d seen my face, he would have seen my pie-plate eyes and the look of fear that was true reality.

But hey, maybe all that pre-ride time wasting was doing more good than I thought.

Last year I was riding with Wade Simmons. If you don’t know who this is, he is a long time pro rider that is as smooth and skilled as it gets,

We were riding down one of our local trails and as we approached a smooth downhill corner, he rolled in fast, popped up onto his front wheel, and rolled through the berm while kicking his back end around to follow.

It looked so cool and so smooth.

Then he stopped and yelled, “Hey James that corner is perfect, did you nose wheelie it too?”

“Uh, No Wade … cause I’m not you,” I answered.

It’s been a year since that day and every time I’ve ridden that trail since, I try to nose wheelie the corner.

I remember how amazing it felt all those years ago and how cool it looked when Wade did it in front of me.

Well, for a full year now, my success rate on this project has been zero per cent

Apparently, I need to find some friends again that are always late, and get back to practicing my parking lot skills.

