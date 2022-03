Port Alberni goaltender Callum Tung smothers a loose puck at the side of the net at the heel of Campbell River Storm captain Nolan Corrado’s stick in first period action of Game 5 of the VIJHL playoff series in Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 4. The Bombers won the game 3-2 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror