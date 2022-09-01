Alycia Butterworth, right, and her training partner Regan Yee. (Mark Janzen photo)

PODCAST: Vancouver Island’s Alycia Butterworth discusses her chase of an Olympic medal

PQBeat: Steeplechase runner now has eyes on Paris Games in 2024

For our latest installment, Black Press Media podcast producer Peter McCully talks with Parksville’s Alycia Butterworth, a Canadian Olympic steeplechase runner. Discussion includes her participation in other sports as a youngster, the need for a refurbished track at Ballenas Secondary, what it felt like to represent Canada on the Olympic stage and more.

