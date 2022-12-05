NHL Goaltender Devan Dubnyk. (Canadian Press)

PODCAST: Goalie Devan Dubnyk reflects on stellar NHL career

MOJ on Sports: Recently retired netminder played junior in Kamloops

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Devan Dubnyk, who played his junior career in B.C. with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. Between 2001 and 2006, he played in 192 games for the Blazers.

During the 2004 off-season, Dubnyk was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, 14th overall.

Dubnyk was named to the NHL All-Star team in 2016,2017 and 2019, and was awarded the Bill Masterton Award in 2015. A native of Regina, Dubnyk also played with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL's Outstanding Canadian award

Horvat scores OT winner, Canucks earn 3-2 victory over Arizona Coyotes

Knights of Columbus volunteers and Campbell River emergency services personnel were out receiving donations for Christmas Hampers on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Charity Check Stop at the Home Hardware parking lot. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Knights of Columbus, emergency services personnel collect hamper donations

Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Warming centre at the Community Centre reactivated from 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 to 7 a.m. Dec. 5

Stock image metrocreative
More $10-a-Day child care spaces coming to the North Island

A display of Ruedi Pletscher's knotwork at Campbell River's Maritime Heritage Centre. Photo contributed
Ancient craft; essential skill – learn knot tying at the Maritime Heritage Centre