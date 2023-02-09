Chris Burns, Joe Montana and Bob Marjanovich. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: Day 3, The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Joe Montana, Brian Urlacher and Ron Jaworski

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Arizona and ‘Radio Row’ at Super Bowl 57.

In the first hour, Bob chats with the one and only Joe Montana and was asked about San Francisco Quarterback Brock Purdy.

‘I just think the calmness about him, you know, ups and downs, he played well under the pressure coming in there. They’ve got a Super Bowl caliber team and I really think if those guys didn’t get hurt, they might be here’.

Solomon Wilcots joins ‘The Moj’ to break down the big game, also chatting with Fox Sports Officiating experts Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira.

In the second hour, Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher starts off the hour talking about Grid Iron Greats charity. The NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger drops by.

Former Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs QB Ron Jaworski and former Seahawks Running back Shawn Alexander round out the second hour.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rangers acquire former cup-winner Tarasenko in trade with Blues

Just Posted

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
North Island MLA focused on getting rural B.C. ‘exactly what we need.’

Campbell River’s Ashley Adie (centre) celebrates one of her two gold medals at the Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Kamloops Feb. 4. Special Olympics BC photo
Special Olympians challenge the province in SOBC Winter Games

A Youth Academy camp leader checks out the participants’ build for an engineering/physics activity at a STEM & Sport camp for 9- to 12-year-olds in July. Photo supplied
North Island College Youth Academy summer camp schedule set to be released

A hunter views some animals through his rifle’s scope during a Yukon hunting trip in 2017. File photo
North Island NDP MPs thankful Liberals dropped Bill C-21 amendment