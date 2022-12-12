BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte, left, celebrates a field goal with defensive end Obum Gwacham (98) against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

PODCAST: Ageless B.C. Lions kicker Sean Whyte enjoys brilliant 2022 CFL season

MOJ on Sports: Former South Surrey Ram nominated for Tom Pate Memorial Award

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Sean Whyte, kicker for the CFL’s B.C. Lions.

Whyte played his junior football with the South Surrey Rams and joined the Lions in 2009. He played one more year in B.C. before spending four years with the Montreal Alouettes and six with the Edmonton Elks. He returned to B.C. for the 2022 campaign.

In 2022, Whyte led the CFL in field goal percentage at 92.3 and also made 54 of 55 conversion attempts.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Cliff Ronning, Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

LISTEN: Former Vancouver backstop Kirk MacLean discusses his storied NHL career

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79

Just Posted

In a case of the Grinch who stole Christmas, local bandits have made off with ornaments and Christmas lawn decorations on a home on Doll Varden Road. File Photo
Police looking for information into case of stolen Christmas ornaments

From left to right, Grace Lelliot, her brother Griffin, AJ Lontayao, Katie x and Roger Shi only met in Joe Shields' Basic guitar Class in September. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River high school band makes CBC Youtube music contest

Firefighters battle a horrendous fire at lunch hour on Parkway Dr. Fri. Dec. 9. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Fire crews battle fire on Parkway Drive in Campbell River

Prompted by a cancellation, Finning driver Shawn Spain drove around Campbell River's neighbourhoods this weekend. Photo courtesy Jessica Colado
Local truck driver makes Truck Parade still happen — sort of