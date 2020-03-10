Playoff start between Campbell River Storm and Parksville Generals postponed

North Division final will now start March 14 in Parksville

Oceanside Generals Liam Moody beats the diving Campbell River Storm defenceman Josh MacKenzie to the puck during regular season play. The Generals and Storm were to meet in the VIJHL’s North Division playoff final kick-off Tuesday night but it has now been postponed to March 14. (Michael Briones photo)

The VIJHL playoff game between the Campbell River Storm and the Parksville Generals set for tonight has been postponed until Saturday.

Game 1 of the North Division final was scheduled for Tuesday night in Parksville at Oceanside Place but is now set to go on Saturday, March 14. No reason was known at this stage.

RELATED: VIJHL North Division Final schedule set

Game two was to be played Friday at Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

More to come…

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

junior hockey