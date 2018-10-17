Vancouver Whitecaps’ Erik Hurtado, left, and Sporting Kansas City’s Seth Sinovic vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Wednesday October 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Playoff dreams fade for Whitecaps after 4-1 loss to Sporting KC

Vancouver thumped at home in MLS action

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps’ playoff hopes dimmed further Wednesday night as the team posted a 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

Felipe Martins netted the ‘Caps only goal, while Yohan Croizet, Daniel Salloi, with two, and Gianluca Busio all scored for Sporting.

Vancouver (12-13-7) is eighth in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference, two spots out of a post-season berth with two games left in the regular season.

The win moved Kansas City (16-8-8) back into third place in the conference.

The Whitecaps were first on the scoreboard Wednesday, with Martins sailing a shot into the bottom left corner of the net in the 42nd minute. Striker Kei Kamara registered the helper.

It was Martins’ first goal as a Whitecap after the club picked him up in a trade with the New York Red Bulls in March.

The 28-year-old’s last MLS goal came against Vancouver just over a year ago.

Sporting got on the board in the 62nd minute after Whitecaps midfielder Jordon Mutch slipped and fell, allowing Kansas City’s Croizet to get the ball at the top of the box.

The French midfielder rocketed a shot into the back of the net, tying the game at one.

Salloi added another goal in the 82nd minute, popping a rolling shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the Vancouver net.

Busio sealed the match in the fourth minute extra time, tapping the ball in behind a diving Vancouver keeper Stefan Marinovic. It was the first goal of the midfielder’s MLS career.

Salloi put in another two minutes later, making it 4-1 for Kansas City.

RELATED: Whitecaps keep playoff hopes alive with 2-1 win over Toronto

The ‘Caps were playing without some of their marquee names, including striker Yordy Reyna and captain Kendall Waston, who were both out on international duty.

Alphonso Davies and Doneil Henry returned from playing with the Canadian men’s team earlier on Wednesday and didn’t make it on to the field against Kansas City.

Russell Teibert played 90 minutes in Canada’s 5-0 win over Dominica on Tuesday, but still subbed in for the Whitecaps in the 69th minute. He created some solid chances for his squad including a cross to Cristian Techera, who sailed a shot high over Sporting’s net in the 81st minute.

The Whitecaps will be back in action on Sunday when they take on LAFC in California.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

 

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic walks off the field after Sporting Kansas City defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 during an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Wednesday October 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

