Playoff-bound Campbell River Storm finish season as league-leaders

The Campbell River Storm close out the VIJHL season Thursday and Friday against the Buccaneers away and the Glacier Kings at home respectively.

Then it’s the playoffs as the league-leading 103-point (as of Wednesday) Storm open the first round at home at Rod Brind’Amour Arena against the Peninsula Panthers.

With two games remaining as of press time, the North Division-leading Storm are the class of the league with a 32-9 record well ahead of the second place Nanaimo Buccaneers. The Victoria Cougars lead the South Division with 96 points and a 27-11 record with one game remaining.

