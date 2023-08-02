Playing it safe on the water for anglers and boat enthusiasts

By Don Daniels

We are in the peak season for fishing and boating activity around Vancouver Island and especially here in Campbell River.

Each day you see more and more of out of town license plates on motor homes, cars and boat trailers heading off to enjoy fishing and boating. The fishing frenzy started on July 15 and should continue well into September and October.

The Big Rock boat launch has been busy with people going fishing and boats are continually moving in and out of the fishing area.

This has been a very good year for hatchery coho and chinook. Guides getting out early morning are coming back within a few hours with their catch limits for the day. Some locals have already mentioned that this year has been the best salmon fishing around Campbell River since 1990.

With the summer holidays, we are seeing a number of out-of-town people arriving to Campbell River from all over B.C. and from the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. At the Sayward junction each week, I get a chance to meet tourists who at times are here for the first time. Many of them are heading north to Port Hardy for fishing and boating.

The majority of people know the area very well and they keep coming back to this area year after year. Newcomers will often inquire about different locations for fishing and boating.

One thing for sure, we have strong winds and tides and there are some locations where the water can be a challenge during certain tides. I surveyed a number of people who have fished here over the years and I wanted to know, are there any areas where boating can be a challenge and even be dangerous? Areas to note were Seymour Narrows, Sutil Point, Arran Rapids and Dent Rapids. I am sure there are many other areas where you have to have the right boat and know the tides to get through.

Before COVID-19, I had a chance to ride along in a whale watching boat to Big Bay. I have also spent time jigging for ling cod at Seymour Narrows and the time limit was only 20 minutes.

Hatchery coho are plentiful this year and the chinooks are there and people are getting a chance to take a salmon home this summer. There are a number of places in Campbell River that can process salmon for people bringing in fish from lodges around the west coast. They can get it canned, smoked, frozen or take some home fresh.

Now for the pinks, as of July 24 it was very slow for the pinks but a few anglers are getting out beach fishing. The upper fly fishing pools had no signs of pinks or local anglers but that will change very quickly. We had rain already and the pinks will move into the river systems and then the fun begins as locals gather at easy access locations and throw out fly patterns in pink blue and green colours.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverfishing