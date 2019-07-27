Cole Dumont, pictured on Friday, was among the local Tyee players taking part in the Campbell River Storm’s scrimmage games over the weekend at Rod Brind’amour Arena. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Players from around North America compete at Campbell River Storm tryouts

Roster to be released ahead of exhibition games that start Aug. 26

Tryouts for the Campbell River Storm are taking place at the Rod Brind’Amour this weekend.

Players from Vancouver Island and across North America are attending the Junior B team’s scrimmage games, according to head coach and general manager Lee Stone.

“We’ve got two from Wisconsin, one from Michigan, we’ve got Saskatchewan, a couple Albertans,” Stone said.

“We’re bringing in all our side players, all of our recruits, anyone that wants to try out for the team.”

Eighty players ages 15-20 turned out for the scrimmage games, which started on Friday and continue through Sunday.

Coaches from Junior A and college-level hockey along with locals were evaluating the players, Stone said.

A roster will be released ahead of exhibition games that start on Aug. 26.

