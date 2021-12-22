The only retiring Swicked Cycles owner James Durand expects he'll do is retiring customers' bikes. Photo submitted

Plan for the worst, hope for the best

“Plan for the Worst; Hope for the Best.”

I’m not sure how many times someone has said these words to me, only to have me roll my eyes.

I’m an optimistic guy, but reality has to be considered too, and usually in situations where these words seem like a good motivator, I suffer, despite my hopes.

Typically for me, it’s a winter bike ride and the weather is the horrible factor we can’t control. We plan, we organize, and we prepare, but no matter how hard we hope, weather is weather and we have to deal with it.

Last Thursday I woke to sunny and frosty weather. I posted to all my riding buddies that the Swicked night ride was on and how excited I was. And I was excited, but also dreading riding around in sub zero temperatures suffering through frozen fingers and toes.

As I was getting ready for the ride and adding layer after layer of warm clothing, I thought to myself, ”I hope no-one shows up tonight.”

I had my bike ready to rip, my new winter boots, and some warm gloves, and just before 6, three cold looking mountain bikers arrived for the ride in the dark and snowy trails.

Not one to quit on anything, I pasted on a smile, wrapped a buff around my head, and headed for the trails with the crew.

As soon as we hit the climb, we all warmed up nicely. Soon we entered the trials and realized the snow was perfect for riding. Frozen and crunchy, with tacky dirt sections thrown in.

We managed to rip around the Beaver Lodge Lands for 20 kms of high speed riding. The moon was out, the air was crisp but refreshing, and we kept the prefect pace to keep warm right to the finish at a nice cozy bike shop.

I planned for the worst and had no hopes. It just worked out perfectly, and reminded me …there are no bad rides.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling

Previous story
Calgary mayor says Flames intend to pull plug on Event Centre arena project

Just Posted

Mary Ruth Snyder drew upon her experience working for her father’s men’s wear store when coming up with the idea for the labour shortage solution. Image supplied
Campbell River chamber and school district team up for labour solution

Coastal Server, a vessel with a mechanical sea lice removal system. Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC.
Grieg to employ new delousing vessel at fish farms

Diyet is an alternative country, folk, roots, and traditional with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous worldview and northern life. Photo contributed
Diyet and Jim Byrnes bring a diverse musical palette to the Tidemark stage

The one-time payment to correct the GIS cutbacks is coming, but not for five months. (File photo)
Seniors to wait five months for GIS one-time payment