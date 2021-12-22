“Plan for the Worst; Hope for the Best.”

I’m not sure how many times someone has said these words to me, only to have me roll my eyes.

I’m an optimistic guy, but reality has to be considered too, and usually in situations where these words seem like a good motivator, I suffer, despite my hopes.

Typically for me, it’s a winter bike ride and the weather is the horrible factor we can’t control. We plan, we organize, and we prepare, but no matter how hard we hope, weather is weather and we have to deal with it.

Last Thursday I woke to sunny and frosty weather. I posted to all my riding buddies that the Swicked night ride was on and how excited I was. And I was excited, but also dreading riding around in sub zero temperatures suffering through frozen fingers and toes.

As I was getting ready for the ride and adding layer after layer of warm clothing, I thought to myself, ”I hope no-one shows up tonight.”

I had my bike ready to rip, my new winter boots, and some warm gloves, and just before 6, three cold looking mountain bikers arrived for the ride in the dark and snowy trails.

Not one to quit on anything, I pasted on a smile, wrapped a buff around my head, and headed for the trails with the crew.

As soon as we hit the climb, we all warmed up nicely. Soon we entered the trials and realized the snow was perfect for riding. Frozen and crunchy, with tacky dirt sections thrown in.

We managed to rip around the Beaver Lodge Lands for 20 kms of high speed riding. The moon was out, the air was crisp but refreshing, and we kept the prefect pace to keep warm right to the finish at a nice cozy bike shop.

I planned for the worst and had no hopes. It just worked out perfectly, and reminded me …there are no bad rides.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

