Herring harvested during the March spawn. Don Daniels photo

Herring harvested during the March spawn. Don Daniels photo

Pickled herring to eat or catch for fish bait

By Don Daniels

I think the herring spawn over the past few weeks had locals gathering the silver fish from Campbell River to Zeballos and south to Qualicum Bay.

Fishing guides gathered herring to keep for halibut bait and some people just got out to harvest a few buckets and make pickled herring for the family. To pickle, herring need to be scaled but for bait you keep the scales on. Vinegar doesn’t dissolve those pesky little scales when pickling.

Fillet the herring and layer them in a glass container with pickling salt. That way you don’t have to worry about turning or stirring them. Its important that they do not clump, there needs to be salt touching all surfaces. You end up going through quite a bit of pickling salt but the fillets firm up very nicely.

You can make the vinegar brine the same day then when you are ready to pickle them, keep them nice and cold in the fridge. No need to let them sit and dry, layer them in the jar and pour the vinegar brine over top. The onions are not just for flavor, they are also important as spacers, so the fillets don’t clump and get properly brined with the vinegar which preserves them. If you keep them too long, they will get mushy as they absorb too much liquid again.

It might be a good idea to work in small batches if you are just starting out, it will allow you to experiment with the recipe. You can buy bulk pickling spice or you can check food stores in the international food aisle.

When you fillet the herring, save the eggs and fry them in bacon grease and enjoy. The same with the milt, or leave that with the heads and spines, freeze on a cookie sheet individually and your dogs will love them as popsicles. If you are inclined to harvest a bucket of herring for pickling, it’s a good idea to transport the herring home in salt water, that way they will not harden and you can scale away with ease when you get home.

On Sunday, March 19, I had a chance to tag along with Dave Fife on his boat and the herring balls in Area 13 were everywhere in water ranging from 190 to 250 feet. The winter springs were being a bit picky that day but a number of undersized were caught and released along with a few lings that were released. There are signs of dogfish at the bottom along with ling and rock fish.

A few crab pots were set in place and six were brought home. This was my first time getting out in March this year and hopefully, I can get out later this year and hook into a good size Chinook. It’s always a pleasure to see local guys like Dave Fife get out there and enjoy salmon fishing, and seeing other anglers experience the salmon fishing experience around Campbell River.

Campbell Riverfishing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Storm squander late 3rd period lead, lose to Generals in Double OT

Just Posted

Program manager Ben Whitby shows a similar type of buoy-based wave data collection platform to the one that will be deployed in the waters off Yuquot at the University of Victoria’s Pacific Regional Institute for Marine Energy Discovery (PRIMED) lab in North Saanich March 3. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Program manager Ben Whitby shows a similar type of buoy-based wave data collection platform to the one that will be deployed in the waters off Yuquot at the University of Victoria’s Pacific Regional Institute for Marine Energy Discovery (PRIMED) lab in North Saanich March 3. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
UVic researchers help bring First Nation back to Nootka Island with wave power

Oceanside Braeden Leary looks for a scoring opportunity after Campbell River Storm goalie NIck Peters stopped a shot from the point. (Michael Briones photo)
Storm squander late 3rd period lead, lose to Generals in Double OT

We Wai Kai Chief Ronnie Chickite and Starbucks Canada Vice President Shannon Leisz break ground on a new store that will be built at the Quinsam Reserve. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Canada’s first Indigenous-owned licensed Starbucks to open at Quinsam Reserve

Seafood companies Cermaq, Grieg Seafood, and MOWI Canada West as well as We Wai Kai First Nation have filed an application to review DFO’s decision to close the Fish Farms in the Discovery Islands last month. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
We Wai Kai First Nation, aquaculture companies challenge Discovery Island fish farm closures in court