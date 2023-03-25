PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks mascot helps make killer contest video for B.C. arena

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News)Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News)Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Some Vancouver Canucks royalty took a trip down to Planet Ice in Maple Ridge on Friday to participate in the filming of the rally video for the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

Former NHLer Darcy Rota teamed up with Canucks mascot Fin to hype up the dozens of local Ridge Meadows Rustlers that cheered and skated their way across the Cam Neely Arena as part of the promotional video.

RELATED: NHL players come out in support of Maple Ridge arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy also stopped by to get in on the fun and was very outspoken about his support of the arena in this annual contest.

“We need everybody on board,” said Mayor Ruimy. “A community that invests in its youth, wins the day.”

“I need everybody to go out there on March 31, log in to Kraft Hockeyville, and start your voting. You can vote as many times as you want because we want to win. We want to shine a spotlight on Maple Ridge and it would be another great opportunity to showcase the fact that we have so many organizations and so many volunteers that love this community and want this community to succeed.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge arena named finalist in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Voting for the Kraft Hockeyville contest starts at 6 a.m. PST on Friday, March 31, and is open until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeycontesthockeyMaple Ridge

Previous story
Let the games begin: B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon officially underway
Next story
PHOTOS: Athletes dazzle on Day 2 of B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon

Just Posted

Mussels had a hard time in the dual heat and low tides. Here’s one from Vancouver Island’s west coast, cooked in a happier time. (Zoe Ducklow/file)
Unchecked climate change putting Salish Sea in hot water

A screenshot from the streamed regular Tahsis village council meeting on March 21. Photo courtesy Village of Tahsis
Tahsis village council meeting turns chaotic

Members of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association worked with city workers to plant 11 Douglas firs in the Kingfisher Creek watershed on Wednesday, March 16, 2023. Photo contributed
Trees lost from floatplane monument yield firs for Kingfisher watershed rehab

Cortes Island Firefighters Association received funding for training and equipment. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Region receives over $350,000 from province for public safety, environment non-profits

Pop-up banner image