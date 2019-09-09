PHOTOS: Storm undefeated in regular season

Josh Pederson (17) skates the puck up the ice during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Saanich Braves goalie Connor Svienson keeps his eye on the puck during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Josh Pederson (white) and Nathan Hauser collide in the corner during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Dylan Franklin and Owen Christensen celebrate Campbell River’s first goal during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Dylan Franklin and Owen Christensen celebrate Campbell River’s first goal during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Nathan Hauser hangs onto Quinn Messer’s jersey as he slides towards the Saanich goalie during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror The Campbell River Storm have an on-ice huddle ahead of a power play during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror The Storm’s Owen Pederson takes a shot on Saanich goalie Connor Svienson during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Pederson is leading the VIJHL for points scored with two goals and three assists after two games. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Jory Swanson celebrates his goal during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Campbell River’s Robert Michetti stops the puck during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. Michetti is the league’s top goalie after two games with a 0.50 GAA. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Dylan Franklin tumbles over during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Keagan Abbott takes a shot on net during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm is sitting atop the leader board after a fine opening weekend at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

The Storm won both of their games, beating the Comox Valley Glacier Kings 12-1 Friday and the Saanich Braves 2-0 Saturday.

“It feels good,” said Storm Head Coach and GM Lee Stone. “We had a lot of fans out so it was important to give them a good show.”

RELATED: Storm add big net presence to roster

Ten different players found the back of the net for the Storm over the two games.

“The whole group played exceptionally well,” said Stone. “We’ve got a great young fast team.”

Owen Christensen, in his second season with the Storm, had a hat trick Friday night and an assist Saturday night and sits atop the VIJHL scoring leaderboard with six points. He’s joined in the top 10 by Brian Majic and Josh Pederson who have three points each.

RELATED: Young Storm team sets high expectations

Christensen was named this week’s player of the league.

“Well what can you say about OC that the league doesn’t already know,” said Storm Associate Coach Travis McMillan. “He’s a highly skilled and driven player who always wants to win no matter the situation. His importance to this organization is immense, from locker room leadership to on-ice production.”

Robert Michetti got both starts between the pipes and sits atop the VIJHL goalie leaderboard with a 0.50 GAA.

The Storm are back to business this week preparing for two difficult games this weekend.

They host the Nanaimo Buccaneers (1-1-0) Friday night and the Peninsula Panthers (2-0-0) Saturday night in the third and fourth of five home games to open their season. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: VIDEO: Meet the Storm Part 1

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.