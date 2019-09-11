PHOTOS: Riders embrace the dirt at weekend race

Alex Haley takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Wyatt Youland takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Riders line up for their race start during Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Marshall Camplair takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
From left, Trayden Ostertag and Kayden Stove take part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Cooper Dockendorf takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Peter Plecas takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Racers in the schoolboy class take part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
From left, Joshua Henson and Jacob Henson take part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Bryce Lafleur takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Ryan Fawbert leads off a jump during Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Joshua Henson takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Chris Westgate takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Wyatt Youland takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Riders from all over Vancouver Island were in Campbell River last weekend.

Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series took place at the Campbell River Motocross course on Sept. 8.

Saturday allowed the riders to get used to the course, while Sunday was reserved for racing. It was the first race of the series after a break in the schedule for summer.

Racing continues in Port Alberni this weekend.

