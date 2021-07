Colin Filliter, Campbell River Disc Golf Society president, attempts a putt during the Island Series Tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex on July 24. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Emma Olmstead attempts a putt during the Island Series Tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex on July 24. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Ian Pickering drives during the Island Series Tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex on July 24. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Austen Hack drains a putt during the Island Series Tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex on July 24. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Hannah Porter drives during the Island Series Tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex on July 24. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Scott Lyle drives during the Island Series Tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex on July 24. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Ian Pickering rings a ‘bell’ to tell other players to proceed during the Island Series Tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex on July 24. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. See online for more photos of the Island Series Disc Golf tournament. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. A player attempts a putt during the Island Series Tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex on July 24. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. A player attempts a putt during the Island Series Tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex on July 24. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

The Campbell River Disc Golf Society held the Island Series Tournament on July 24 at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at Willow Point Park in Campbell River.



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter