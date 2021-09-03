Photos: Hockey is back in Campbell River as Storm starts exhibition play

Storm player Carson Harris lays a hit on a member of the Comox Valley Glacier Kings during an exhibition on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Storm player Quinn Messer drives past a member of the Comox Valley Glacier Kings during an exhibition on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Grady Mofford during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm players during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player James Quaife during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Kyle Benoche passes the puck during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Mitchell Finner during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Justin Gyori leads a breakaway during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Ian Mills handles a puck during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player James Quaife shoots during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player James Quaife during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Ian Mills avoids a defenceman during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Ian Mills during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Carter De Boer during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm coaches address players during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
A faceoff during during an exhibition game between the Campbell River Storm and Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Ryler Bergman during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Alex Bend during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Ryler Bergman during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Quinn Messer during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Ian Mills during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Logan Furlong during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm player Wyatt Dumont during an exhibition game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror

Hockey is back in Campbell River, with the Campbell River Storm playing a series of exhibition games prior to the start of the official regular season on Sept. 10.

On Aug. 31, the Storm played the Comox Valley Glacier Kings in an exhibition game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River. The Glacier Kings won 5-1, with Kye Benoche scoring the Storm’s lone goal in the the third period.

The Storm are playing two more exhibition games on Sept. 3 and 4, both against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack.

The team’s home opener is against the Port Aberni Bombers on Sept. 10. They play the following night against the Westshore Wolves.

