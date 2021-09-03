Photos: Hockey is back in Campbell River as Storm starts exhibition play

Hockey is back in Campbell River, with the Campbell River Storm playing a series of exhibition games prior to the start of the official regular season on Sept. 10.
On Aug. 31, the Storm played the Comox Valley Glacier Kings in an exhibition game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River. The Glacier Kings won 5-1, with Kye Benoche scoring the Storm’s lone goal in the the third period.
The Storm are playing two more exhibition games on Sept. 3 and 4, both against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack.
The team’s home opener is against the Port Aberni Bombers on Sept. 10. They play the following night against the Westshore Wolves.
