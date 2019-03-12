PHOTOS: Figure skaters dazzle at annual gala in Campbell River

It was a fun atmosphere at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Saturday, as roughly 60 skaters from the Campbell River Skating Club showed off their skills.

The 2019 Gala, called This Is Us, featured skaters in the competitive program ages 10-16, along with those in the Learn to Skate program – which starts at age five, and continues to the adult level – and the Power Skills program for hockey players, which starts at age six.

You can find more photos and learn about the club via the club’s Facebook group or its website at www.campbellriverskatingclub.com.

READ MORE: Campbell River skating club welcomes public to annual gala Saturday

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas
The Campbell River Skating Club’s 2019 Gala – called This Is Us - took place on March 9, 2019 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photos by Frank Barbas

Previous story
Alphonso Davies returns to Vancouver for CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm open semifinals against Saanich Braves on Friday

After a bit of a road bump in the first round, whereby… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Figure skaters dazzle at annual gala in Campbell River

About 60 skaters took part in Saturday event

Speed limit going down to 50 km/hr on Old Island Highway

Stretch of road from Rockland Road to 1st ave will go from 60 to 50 km/hr later this month

Strathcona Regional District picks consulting firm for energy recovery work

The energy improvements are part of larger Strathcona Gardens REC-REATE project

Pleasure craft blaze contained by firefighters in Campbell River marina

Fire erupted on 39-foot vessel in Discover Harbour Marina

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at B.C. port training centre

RCMP investigating after shooting at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Police say alcohol contributed to a “bad decision”

‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

Most Read