PHOTOS: Figure skaters dazzle at annual gala in Campbell River

It was a fun atmosphere at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Saturday, as roughly 60 skaters from the Campbell River Skating Club showed off their skills.

The 2019 Gala, called This Is Us, featured skaters in the competitive program ages 10-16, along with those in the Learn to Skate program – which starts at age five, and continues to the adult level – and the Power Skills program for hockey players, which starts at age six.

You can find more photos and learn about the club via the club’s Facebook group or its website at www.campbellriverskatingclub.com.

