PHOTOS: Climbers tackle Leap Day challenge in Campbell River

Dylan Wood starts a route following the conclusion of the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Anna McCarthy, winner of the adult female recreation category, reaches for a hold during the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Drea Sumner, second place finisher in the youth female recreational category, takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Competitors take part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Shea Berkey takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Ian Graham points out a hold to Nicole Berns during the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Rowen Berkey takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Drea Sumner takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Abigail Higgin takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Rowen Berkey takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
A climber starts a route following the conclusion of theLook Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Climbers of all ages took on a special challenge for Leap Day this year. Campbell River’s On the Rocks Climbing Gym hosted a fun bouldering event called Look Before You Leap.

The 30 competitors tried to complete a set route without falling or making any mistakes. The routes, known as problems were numbered 1 through 30, with number 1 being the easiest and number 30 the hardest. If a climber was attempting problem 30, their first try would be worth 300 points, but if they fell or made a mistake (like use a hold that’s not part of the problem they were on) their attempt was done and the next time they tried it, it was worth one less point. In this case, 299. Each climber could try problems as many times as they wanted, time permitting, but their prospective score on any given problem could never fall below 10 tries. So for that problem number 30, the lowest score you could get if you successfully completed it was 290.

Following the competition, scores were totalled up for the final results:

Youth Male Recreational

Nico Schum 620

Wyatt Komick 619

Kai Hutchinson 523

Youth Female Recreational

Shayla Bell 349

Drea Sumner 300

Annika Pesicka 177

Youth Male Experienced

Wren Wilson 981

Oliver Girard-Diedrichs 875

Jack Sprott 807

Sam Schum 749

Nolan Field 747

Shea Berkey 745

Youth Female Experienced

Abigail Higgin 747

Natalie Field 737

Piper Darcy 681

Tegan Havas 619

Sophia Higgin 615

Adult Female Recreational

Anna McCarthy 647

Kayla Gargus 568

Adult Male Experienced

Dylan Wood 997

Gene Berkey 989

Nick Komick 848

Mike Woods 719

Adult Female Open

Nicole Berns 822

Adult Male Open

Rowen Berkey 1,204

Brandon Doherty 1,139

Rhys Bennett 1,137

Dan Toonders 1,104

Jordan Kirchner 1,031

Chris Perreault 1,005

RELATED: Ascent to peak fitness

RELATED: Climbers congregate at On the Rocks Climbing Gymn for bouldering competition

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell Riverrock climbing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slumping Vancouver Canucks missing three key players at practice
Next story
B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Just Posted

Greenways trains more trail stewards

Campbell River has a growing number of trail stewards thanks to a… Continue reading

Two-week spring break returns to Campbell River public schools

School District 72 has drafted calendars for the next three years

Fisheries and Oceans Canada to reinstate 2019 Fraser River Chinook sports fishing restrictions on interim basis

North Island-Powell River MP calls for measures to support sport fishery

‘Tide Pool’ selected for Campbell River’s Rockland roundabout centrepiece

Roundabout construction will begin this summer, with centrepiece work to follow

Editorial: Soda tax works if healthy choices are affordable

Soft drinks and other sugary beverages will be subject to PST starting July 1

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Return to work brings some optimism about WFP-employee relations

Long-time Chemainus sawmill employee leaving happier politics appear to be changing for the better

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

Nanaimo man faces child porn charges after police execute search warrant

Charges were laid against Tori Bruce Schild, 29, on Feb. 27

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Most Read