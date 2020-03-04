PHOTOS: Climbers tackle Leap Day challenge in Campbell River

Dylan Wood starts a route following the conclusion of the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Anna McCarthy, winner of the adult female recreation category, reaches for a hold during the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Drea Sumner, second place finisher in the youth female recreational category, takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Competitors take part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Shea Berkey takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Ian Graham points out a hold to Nicole Berns during the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Rowen Berkey takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Drea Sumner takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Abigail Higgin takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Rowen Berkey takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror A climber starts a route following the conclusion of theLook Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Climbers of all ages took on a special challenge for Leap Day this year. Campbell River’s On the Rocks Climbing Gym hosted a fun bouldering event called Look Before You Leap.

The 30 competitors tried to complete a set route without falling or making any mistakes. The routes, known as problems were numbered 1 through 30, with number 1 being the easiest and number 30 the hardest. If a climber was attempting problem 30, their first try would be worth 300 points, but if they fell or made a mistake (like use a hold that’s not part of the problem they were on) their attempt was done and the next time they tried it, it was worth one less point. In this case, 299. Each climber could try problems as many times as they wanted, time permitting, but their prospective score on any given problem could never fall below 10 tries. So for that problem number 30, the lowest score you could get if you successfully completed it was 290.

Following the competition, scores were totalled up for the final results:

Youth Male Recreational

Nico Schum 620

Wyatt Komick 619

Kai Hutchinson 523

Youth Female Recreational

Shayla Bell 349

Drea Sumner 300

Annika Pesicka 177

Youth Male Experienced

Wren Wilson 981

Oliver Girard-Diedrichs 875

Jack Sprott 807

Sam Schum 749

Nolan Field 747

Shea Berkey 745

Youth Female Experienced

Abigail Higgin 747

Natalie Field 737

Piper Darcy 681

Tegan Havas 619

Sophia Higgin 615

Adult Female Recreational

Anna McCarthy 647

Kayla Gargus 568

Adult Male Experienced

Dylan Wood 997

Gene Berkey 989

Nick Komick 848

Mike Woods 719

Adult Female Open

Nicole Berns 822

Adult Male Open

Rowen Berkey 1,204

Brandon Doherty 1,139

Rhys Bennett 1,137

Dan Toonders 1,104

Jordan Kirchner 1,031

Chris Perreault 1,005

