PHOTOS: Climbers tackle Leap Day challenge in Campbell River
Dylan Wood starts a route following the conclusion of the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Anna McCarthy, winner of the adult female recreation category, reaches for a hold during the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Drea Sumner, second place finisher in the youth female recreational category, takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Competitors take part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Shea Berkey takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Ian Graham points out a hold to Nicole Berns during the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Rowen Berkey takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Drea Sumner takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Abigail Higgin takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Rowen Berkey takes part in the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror A climber starts a route following the conclusion of theLook Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Climbers of all ages took on a special challenge for Leap Day this year. Campbell River’s On the Rocks Climbing Gym hosted a fun bouldering event called Look Before You Leap.
The 30 competitors tried to complete a set route without falling or making any mistakes. The routes, known as problems were numbered 1 through 30, with number 1 being the easiest and number 30 the hardest. If a climber was attempting problem 30, their first try would be worth 300 points, but if they fell or made a mistake (like use a hold that’s not part of the problem they were on) their attempt was done and the next time they tried it, it was worth one less point. In this case, 299. Each climber could try problems as many times as they wanted, time permitting, but their prospective score on any given problem could never fall below 10 tries. So for that problem number 30, the lowest score you could get if you successfully completed it was 290.
Following the competition, scores were totalled up for the final results:
Youth Male Recreational
Nico Schum 620
Wyatt Komick 619
Kai Hutchinson 523
Youth Female Recreational
Shayla Bell 349
Drea Sumner 300
Annika Pesicka 177
Youth Male Experienced
Wren Wilson 981
Oliver Girard-Diedrichs 875
Jack Sprott 807
Sam Schum 749
Nolan Field 747
Shea Berkey 745
Youth Female Experienced
Abigail Higgin 747
Natalie Field 737
Piper Darcy 681
Tegan Havas 619
Sophia Higgin 615
Adult Female Recreational
Anna McCarthy 647
Kayla Gargus 568
Adult Male Experienced
Dylan Wood 997
Gene Berkey 989
Nick Komick 848
Mike Woods 719
Adult Female Open
Nicole Berns 822
Adult Male Open
Rowen Berkey 1,204
Brandon Doherty 1,139
Rhys Bennett 1,137
Dan Toonders 1,104
Jordan Kirchner 1,031
Chris Perreault 1,005
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Campbell Riverrock climbing
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here