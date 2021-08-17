PHOTOS: Campbell River’s cricket scene continues to grow

Selina Good Ross reaches for a ball, while Erika Watkins fields behind her. (Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror) Geethu Sreekala has a good laugh during the fun family day. (Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror)

The cricket pitch behind Carihi Secondary was shrouded over with cloud on a rare not-so-sunny Sunday this weekend.

The dispositions of the players in the first ladies-only match hosted by the Campbell River Cricket Club were as bright as can be, however.

The women were laughing, and gesturing wildly, while many got the hang of the globally popular sport.

“We hope to make it a regular event, and also have ladies join our club to play regular co-ed cricket,” said club president, Jim Bagley.

Two teams of seven played , with each team member getting a chance to both bat and bowl.

“Each pair of batters faced 24 balls, and if a player was bowled or caught out they continued to bat –unlike the regular game,” said Bagley. “But four runs were deducted from that team’s score.”

The club offered held three well-attended practice sessions before the match, but for some of the ladies the match itself was their first ever experience with a cricket bat or ball in-hand.

Bagley noted there is a regular ladies team – the Wicket Maidens – based in Victoria, and some of their members play for the Canadian National Women’s team.

“The Maidens play a regular annual fixture against Campbell Rivers Masters team and we are planning on having local ladies join the Masters for next year’s fixture against the Maidens in Campbell River,” the club president said.

The morning ladies game was part of the club’s annual family day which included a barbeque, and six-a-side tournament held in the afternoon.



