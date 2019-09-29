PHOTOS: Campbell River Trail Riders wrap up season with Gymkhana event

Sara Belin with Expecta Parti take part in the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Angelina Risi and Martini compete in the flags event during the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Juliet Patry and Moon take part in the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Kayla Landers on RED sprints to the finish during the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Jordan Hudkins takes part in the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Sara Belin picks up a flag during the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Madison Hagel and Lexi compete in the pole bending event during the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Dawn Harwijne picks up a flag during the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Taveon McLean on Stormy is led by Jordan Hudkins durinng the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Dawn Harwijne on Misty rides to the finish during the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Hope Clark on Sunny takes part in the pole bending competition during the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Hope Clark on Sunny competes in the pole bending event during the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Sara Belin on Expecta Parti compete in the pole bending event during the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
The riders and their horses take a break between events. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Trail Riders wrapped up the season with a final event at their facility west of Campbell River.

Under a drizzly sky, riders of all ages and abilities took on the challenge of gymkhana, an equestrian event that features timed games and speed pattern racing for riders and their horses. Events include challenges like barrel racing, pole bending, the heyhole race and more.

Check out some photos from the event.

