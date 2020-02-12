PHOTOS: Campbell River Storm skate for Cameryn’s Cause

The puck drop ahead of the game featured current and past captains of the Campbell River Storm including Dylan McCann, Brayden Taekema, Kyle Jennings, Kobe Oishi and Gage Colpron. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Keenan Toal and Kyle Jennings skate by the bench after scoring a goal that was not counted during the Alumni Game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9, 2020. The Campbell River Storm were raising money for Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
White goalie Chris Smith misses the stop during the Alumni Game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9, 2020. The Campbell River Storm were raising money for Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Braeden Cyra and Travis McMillan share a laugh during the Alumni Game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9, 2020. The Campbell River Storm were raising money for Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm head coach Lee Stone interviews former Storm player Darren Hards during the Alumni Game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9, 2020. The Campbell River Storm were raising money for Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Team White’s bench celebrates a goal during the Alumni Game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9, 2020. The Campbell River Storm were raising money for Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Team Black’s bench celebrates a goal during the Alumni Game as Darren Hards skates by at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9, 2020. The Campbell River Storm were raising money for Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Team White’s Joel Wheeldon, Dane Feeney, Kyle Jennings and Dylan McCann celebrate a goal during the Alumni Game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9, 2020. The Campbell River Storm were raising money for Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Gavin Rauser (91) is greeted by fans as he exits the ice after the first period during the Alumni Game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9, 2020. The Campbell River Storm were raising money for Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
A pre-novice Campbell River Minor Hockey Association hockey player scores during the first break of the Alumni Game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9, 2020. The Campbell River Storm were raising money for Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

The current Campbell River Storm roster was outnumbered Sunday afternoon. More than 25 alumni returned to the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9 for a good cause. They took part in an annual charity game in support of Cameryn’s Cause for Kids Society, a local non-profits that provides financial assistance to families with a child who is sick or injured, or to families who experience the death of a child.

Both the alumni and the current players were mixed into to teams: Black and White for the casual afternoon face-off.

Ultimately it was the White team that came out ahead, defeating the Black team 10-8.

Dane Feeney, who played for the Storm in their Keystone Championships 2014/15 season, earned a hat trick and one assist for the White team. He was named first star of the game.

RELATED: Dozens of Storm alumni to hit the ice for charity game benefiting Cameryn’s Cause

Braeden Cyra, who played 32 games with the Storm in the 2015/26 season before making the shift to the BCHL, scored two points and added to assists for the White team. He was named second star of the game.

Dylan McCann, who was with the Storm from 2015 to 2018, scored one goal and had three assists. He was named third star of the game.

Coach Lee Stone took a break from bench boss to handle MC duties.

RELATED: Campbell River Storm drop two in a row on the weekend

Fans of the team from about 2014 onward would have recognized many faces on the ice. In an interview before Sunday’s game, Stone said many of those players were not available to play in previous years as they were still competing with their clubs.

“When people see those guys come out on the ice, it’ll be kind of a neat kick down memory lane and remembering some of those successful years we had,” said Stone.

The amount raised for Cameryn’s Cause was not available by press time Wednesday.

The Storm are back in action Thursday night as they hit the road to face the Nanaimo Buccaneers at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

Campbell River is back at home for their penultimate home game of the regular season Friday against the league-leading Victoria Cougars. Their final home game before playoffs is Feb. 21 against the Buccs.

