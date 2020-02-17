Victoria Cougars goalie Brett Anderson blocks a shot during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 14, 2020. The Victoria Cougars beat the Campbell River Storm 6-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

PHOTOS: Campbell River Storm fall to down-Island rival Victoria Cougars

Cougars win 6-2 and continue to lead the VIJHL as playoffs approach

More photos under story.

A Victoria Cougars hockey player is recovering at home after a frightening incident during a regular season game Friday night between the Cougars and the Campbell River Storm.

Partway through the second period at Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena, Cougars defenceman Colten Witter was hit at the glass multiple times as both Campbell River and Victoria players crashed into the boards. Witter dropped to the ice and didn’t come back up. Play was halted as medical staff from both teams assessed him. An ambulance was called and the players retired to their dressing rooms as officials called for a game delay.

Witter was put on a spinal board and wheeled out of the arena by first responders.

Victoria Cougars Head Coach and GM Brody Coulter said in an email to the Mirror that Witter was doing well.

“We were able to pick him up on our way home from the arena Friday night,” Coulter said. “He was able to escape any major injuries and is resting comfortably at home now.”

Coulter said the situation was handled with “a lot of class” from Campbell River as a group.

After Witter was taken off the ice, the game continued and the Cougars came away with a 6-2 victory.

Campbell River forward Jory Swanson was suspended for two games for head contact. He is eligible to play Feb. 22.

The Storm were debuting their fiery red third jerseys on Valentine’s Day.

The night before, the Storm beat the Nanaimo Buccaneers 4-1 on the road.

As the conclusion of the regular season rapidly approaches, the Cougars continue to lead the VIJHL with 77 points.

The Storm are in second place in the north division with 57 points, behind the Oceanside Generals who have 62 points.

Campbell River is in Comox Monday night to face the last-place Comox Valley Glacier Kings. They’ll have two more regular season games left: Feb. 21 hosting the Nanaimo Buccaneers at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena and Feb. 22 on the road against the Oceanside Generals.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Campbell River Storm

The Victoria Cougars celebrate a goal during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 14, 2020. The Victoria Cougars beat the Campbell River Storm 6-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Bryce Irwin celebrates with the Victoria Cougars bench during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 14, 2020. The Victoria Cougars beat the Campbell River Storm 6-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Dawson Blanchette controls the puck as Campbell River’s Josh Pederson challenges him during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 14, 2020. The Victoria Cougars beat the Campbell River Storm 6-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Victoria’s Colten Witter is wheeled off the ice by paramedics after a hit during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 14, 2020. The Victoria Cougars beat the Campbell River Storm 6-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm goalie Aaron de Kok blocks a shot during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 14, 2020. The Victoria Cougars beat the Campbell River Storm 6-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Desmond Arthurs and Ryan Suzukovich collide in front of the Cougars’ net during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 14, 2020. The Victoria Cougars beat the Campbell River Storm 6-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Tynan Peacock shoots on the Victoria net during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 14, 2020. The Victoria Cougars beat the Campbell River Storm 6-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm celebrate their second goal during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 14, 2020. The Victoria Cougars beat the Campbell River Storm 6-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Storm fans cheer as the team nets its second goal during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 14, 2020. The Victoria Cougars beat the Campbell River Storm 6-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Most Read