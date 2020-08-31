PHOTOS: Campbell River Golf and Country Club hosts provincial championships

Dana Smith, 15, of Campbell River tees off during day 2 of Golf BC’s amateur women’s provincial championship at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club in Campbell River, B.C. on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror The trio of Emily Li, Kaitlyn Hill and Dana Smith walk with space between them to where their balls landed on Day 2 of Golf BC’s women’s amateur provincial championships at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Carol Strachan putts on the 18th hole on Day 2 of Golf BC’s Senior Women’s Provincial Championship at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Deb Hutchinson of Campbell River reacts to her shot on Day 2 of Golf BC’s Senior Women’s Provincial Championships at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Dana Smith, 15, of Campbell River lines up her putt during day 2 of Golf BC’s amateur women’s provincial championship at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club in Campbell River, B.C. on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Rachelle Wade of Black Creek (centre) walks to the scoring tent following Day 2 action at Golf BC’s Amateur Women’s Provincial Championship at Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Shelly Stouffer of Nanoose Bay hits her ball out of a sand trap on the 18th hole of day 2 action during the women’s senior golf provincial championships in Campbell River, B.C. on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Gail Thurston of Vancouver reacts to a shot during Day 2 action at B.C. Golf Provincials in Campbell River, B.C. on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror The group of Tammy Brunin, Diane McFarlane and Elaine Blatchford make their way to the 18th hole during women’s senior provincial golf action in Campbell River, B.C. on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Dana Smith tees off on the 18th hole during Day 2 action at the Women’s Amateur Provincial Championships in Campbell River, B.C. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Champions were crowned at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club last week. The golf course was hosting a number of women’s provincial championships that had been rescheduled from earlier in the season.

Among the field was a pair of local teens. Dana Smith, 15, and Rachelle Wade, 18 competed alongside the amateur women at Campbell River Golf and Country Club in Golf BC’s provincial championship. After three days of play, Smith finished 42nd while Wade was 49th in the amateur women division. Just a few weeks ago Smith and Wade were competing in Duncan at the junior girls provincials, last week, they were competing against golfers –some years their senior – in their own backyard.

After her second day competing, Smith said she wasn’t playing the best, but the conditions were good.

“It’s really nice to play in a course in Campbell River,” she said. “The greens are rolling good. The tee boxes are more forward today, which was helpful with the score, but yeah, it was really nice weather, so that helped a lot too.”

After three rounds of golf, Smith was 40 strokes off par while Wade was 55 strokes back. Wade said she found the course at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club a little bit easier than her home course at Storey Creek Golf Club.

“Not a whole lot of trees on each side,” she said. “I found the greens a bit fast, but pretty good conditions overall.”

The winner in the women’s amateur division was 13 year-old Michelle Liu of Vancouver. She finished the week six strokes under par to capture the title. Liu became the first player to win both the bantam provincial title and the B.C. Women’s Amateur Championship. Lauren Kim of Surrey was second, while Luna Lu of Burnaby was third.

The women’s mid-amateur competition, which was held in conjunction with the amateur championship, saw Nonie Marler of Vancouver crowned as champion with Christina Proteau of Port Alberni coming in second and Haley Cameron of Vancouver placing third.

The senior women’s championship was also battled over last week. Shelly Stouffer of Nanoose Bay won with a 12 stroke victory as Diane McFarlane of Surrey and Sandra Turbide of Maple Ridge tied for second, 18 strokes back from par. Campbell River’s other representatives were competing in this division. Carol Strachan tied for 24th place, 59 strokes off par, while Deb Hutchinson was 31st and 66 strokes off par.

The super senior division was won by Alison Murdoch of Victoria with Penny Baziuk of North Saanich taking second and Elaine Blatchford of Surrey taking third.

BC Golf staff were very happy with Campbell River Golf and Country Club as the venue.

“They’ve been great hosts,” said tournament director Doug Hastie.

The course was closed to everyone but competitors. Full results can be found here.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell RiverGolf