(Vancouver Canucks/Twitter)

(Vancouver Canucks/Twitter)

PETEY 2.0: Canucks draft a second Elias Pettersson

It was deja vu for Canucks fans on July 8 during the NHL draft in Montreal

Why have one Elias Pettersson when the Vancouver Canucks can have two.

It was deja vu for Canucks fans on Friday (July 8) during the NHL draft in Montreal.

With the 80th overall pick, Vancouver selected Elias Pettersson. Finding a jersey for the Swedish defenceman may prove tricky, though.

The Canucks already has an Elias Pettersson — the team’s 23-year-old star centre.

Vancouver chose the original Pettersson fifth overall in the 2017 draft, and he’s since put up 221 points (97 goals, 124 assists) in 245 games.

The new addition said he’s never met the player with whom he shares a name, but is excited to be part of the same organization.

“It’s just amazing,” the new Elias Pettersson said.

READ MORE: Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in 1st round of NHL draft

READ MORE: NHL’s glass ceiling finally shattering as more women move into front-office roles

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canucks

Previous story
Hosting 2030 Winter Olympics in B.C. estimated to cost $1.2B in public funds

Just Posted

Flames and smoke can be seen billowing from the roof of a Merville residence, Friday afternoon. Photo by Marc Kitteringham
VIDEO: Structure fire at home on Highway 19A north of Courtenay

Martha Martin (left) and Laura Holland, two mothers of Indigenous persons killed by police, spoke at a rally commemorating the anniversary of the police shooting of Holland’s son Jared Lowndes on July 8, 2021. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
‘Year of love and rage’: Grieving moms rally on anniversary of Lowndes shooting

BC Ferries is warning customers it is experiencing issues with credit and debit transaction onboard its vessels and at many of its terminals Friday due to the nationwide Rogers outage. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie held a Town Hall meeting at the Campbell River Seniors Centre Wednesday, July 6 to hear issues and concerns from Campbell River seniors. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The majority of seniors in B.C. live independently in their own home