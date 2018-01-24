PeeWee Tyees beat Juan de Fuca 4-3

JOCELYN DOLL

Campbell River Mirror

 

Previous story
Campbell River’s Teal Harle makes the Canadian Olympic Team

Just Posted

UPDATE: Assessment underway on slope that gave way, trapping two seniors

Campbell River fire crews rescue two seniors trapped by mudslide, four homes evacuated

Campbell River-area residents escape tsunami warning disruption, unlike Tofino and Ucluelet residents

Tsunami warning was issued

UPDATE: Two ATVers dead after trying to cross creek south of Campbell River

Search involved search and rescue, the coast guard and 442 Squadron from CFB Comox

Rising water levels prompt BC Hydro to increase water discharge down the Campbell River

The Upper Campbell Reservoir/Buttle Lake water level has steadily increased over the… Continue reading

Fatal overdose, ATV accident, sudden death, mudslide and impaired driver highlight Campbell River Mounties’ busy weekend

During the last week the Campbell River RCMP responded to 249 calls… Continue reading

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch

Leadership campaign to be decided in Feb. 3 vote

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Woman finds valuable rings in Q-tip box at Duncan hospital thrift store

Rings to be donated to hospital auxiliary

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Bell Canada alert prompts RCMP, privacy watchdog to probe data breach

Company spokesman: ‘Fewer than 100,000 customers were affected’

Most Read