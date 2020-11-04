Pedal Your World says a huge ‘thank-you!’

As this extraordinary year approaches the end of the traditional bike season, we want to say a huge “Thank You” to our Campbell River community.

As a small business, this has been a year unlike any other and we have been blessed with so many amazing customers who have helped support us through this wild year. Thank You!

Just this past week we were so grateful and humbled to have won the Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Bike Shop and Best Customer Service, as voted by the Campbell River community. Wow! We’ve had to adapt and cope with the new-normal and so have you.

We are so grateful for your votes, and also your patience as we sort out the difficulties brought on by this pesky pandemic.

If you’ve been into the shop recently, you’ll certainly notice some changes. Aside from keeping the place sparkling clean from germs, we’re dealing with a global shortage of bikes and parts and accessories. It’s a huge challenge to say the least!

We’re doing our absolute best to help our customers keep their bikes rolling with needed parts or tune-ups, and also trying to get our hands on new product.

Who knew that in 2020 a bike shop would have such a hard time trying to acquire tubes and tires!

One thing we love, is how our customers respond if something is back ordered or unavailable.

We’ve seen that this pandemic has brought out some great qualities in people. Increased patience as shipping has caused some large delays, understanding if a part is back ordered, adaptability as sometimes we need to go with option B (or C or D), and resilience as everyone is coping with their own challenges often made worse by Covid and its greater effects.

Challenges for the rest of this year and into 2021 remain, and there is obviously no easy or quick fix coming. Thankfully, the past few months at our little bike shop have shown us that, thanks to you, we really will get through this together!

Quick tip: with shortages on parts and accessories, and with the rainy season coming, now is the time to double down on bike maintenance! Grab yourself some bike cleaner and be sure to clean your chain and the rest of your bike regularly. This will prolong the life of your components and keep you from having to wait for parts to arrive.

Thank you, and happy trails, everyone!

– Article provided by Pedal Your World

