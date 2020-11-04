(Pixabay)

Pedal Your World says a huge ‘thank-you!’

As this extraordinary year approaches the end of the traditional bike season, we want to say a huge “Thank You” to our Campbell River community.

As a small business, this has been a year unlike any other and we have been blessed with so many amazing customers who have helped support us through this wild year. Thank You!

Just this past week we were so grateful and humbled to have won the Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Bike Shop and Best Customer Service, as voted by the Campbell River community. Wow! We’ve had to adapt and cope with the new-normal and so have you.

We are so grateful for your votes, and also your patience as we sort out the difficulties brought on by this pesky pandemic.

If you’ve been into the shop recently, you’ll certainly notice some changes. Aside from keeping the place sparkling clean from germs, we’re dealing with a global shortage of bikes and parts and accessories. It’s a huge challenge to say the least!

We’re doing our absolute best to help our customers keep their bikes rolling with needed parts or tune-ups, and also trying to get our hands on new product.

Who knew that in 2020 a bike shop would have such a hard time trying to acquire tubes and tires!

One thing we love, is how our customers respond if something is back ordered or unavailable.

We’ve seen that this pandemic has brought out some great qualities in people. Increased patience as shipping has caused some large delays, understanding if a part is back ordered, adaptability as sometimes we need to go with option B (or C or D), and resilience as everyone is coping with their own challenges often made worse by Covid and its greater effects.

Challenges for the rest of this year and into 2021 remain, and there is obviously no easy or quick fix coming. Thankfully, the past few months at our little bike shop have shown us that, thanks to you, we really will get through this together!

Quick tip: with shortages on parts and accessories, and with the rainy season coming, now is the time to double down on bike maintenance! Grab yourself some bike cleaner and be sure to clean your chain and the rest of your bike regularly. This will prolong the life of your components and keep you from having to wait for parts to arrive.

Thank you, and happy trails, everyone!

– Article provided by Pedal Your World

Campbell RiverCycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River pro wrestling card held over two events to allow for COVID-19 safety
Next story
Experience fishing and nature around the Oyster River

Just Posted

BC Ferries’ third Island Class vessel launches at Damen Shipyard in Romania on Oct. 28, 2020. Photo courtesy BC Ferries
VIDEO: First of two new ferries slated for Quadra Island run launched in Romania

Vessel will travel to Victoria next summer and begin service in 2022

Fire crews responded to a call on Nov. 3. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Campbell River fire department respond to fire in vacant home

No injuries reported in Nov. 3 incident

Residents on the Quathiaski Cove Sewer system on Quadra Island are expecting to see a 38 per cent bump in their fees for next year. Mirror file photo
Quadra Island sewer fees jump 38 per cent next year

Quathiaski Cove sewer rate to go from $575 to $795 for a single home

A University of Toronto study has found the environmental DNA of pathogens harmful to fish are 2.7 times more likely to be detected near active salmon farms versus inactive sites. (Kenny Regan photo)
DNA presence of pathogens harmful to fish almost triples near B.C. salmon farms: study

Industry, DFO caution the research does not correlate to disease transmission

Highway 19 is closed near Woss. (Rick Meek photo/Road Conditions Northern Vancouver Island Facebook group)
UPDATE: Highway 19 back to regular traffic near Woss

Drive BC says Highway 19 north of Woss is now back to… Continue reading

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.
Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

A one-bedroom unit at the Shangri-La in Vancouver is up on Craigslist for just $1 – but there’s a catch. (Craigslist)
A world-class Shangri-La condo in Vancouver for just $1? There’s just one catch

It’s a luxury unit in the heart of Vancouver, what could go wrong?

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. NDP got more donations as well as votes in snap election

Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals

Plus Snow, an Australian company that sells snow gear in plus sizes, recently expanded to North America and the owner of the business is currently working out of Revelstoke. (Plus Snow website)
Online entrepreneur launches plus-size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

Most Read