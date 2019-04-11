Parksville Royals hold Kid’s Camp in Campbell River

The camp was organized by the Royals in conjunction with the Campbell River Minor Baseball Association

The Parksville Royals Baseball Club held its second Kid’s Camp of the season Tuesday at Nunn’s Creek Park in Campbell River.

The free camp was well attended with over 200 youngsters from ages 5 to 13 participating. The camp was organized by the Royals in conjunction with the Campbell River Minor Baseball Association (CRMBA).

CRMBA volunteer and Royals alumni Ryan Chenard was pleased with how the event turned out.

“Our association has a long history with the Royals and it means a lot to the parents and young players to have the Royals come out and put on this camp. There are 200 kids on three different fields so it’s quite a production,” Chenard said. The Royals draw players from across the North Island.

“Our catchment area is from Nanoose Bay to Port Alberni to Port Hardy to Powell River and everywhere in between,” said General Manager Mike Parlow. “In a given year, about a third of the players across all three teams come from Campbell River. It is great for our organization to give back to the community like this and it is a treat for our players from Campbell River to return to their home association to train the next generation of Royals.”

This was the second of four camps planned by the Royals in the North Island. On March 16, the Bantam team put on a camp in Port Alberni. The third camp is scheduled in Courtenay on April 11 with the fourth and final camp scheduled in Parksville for late May.

The Royals are celebrating their 25th year this season and, as part of the celebration, the Premier Royals will be playing two home games at Nunn’s Creek Park. On April 27 the Royals will play a double-header against the Victoria Eagles and on May 19 they will play the Fraser Valley Cardinals.

Previous story
Campbell River mountain bikers win at Island Cup Series races

Just Posted

Island Health wades into debate on changes to pathology services at Campbell River hospital

Executive from health authority disputes criticisms raised by outspoken general pathologist

Ministry approves three School District 72 capital projects

Replacing Cedar Elementary in Campbell River remains a top priority

Strathcona Regional District considers who can make requests for services

Area directors feel public should come to them first before going to SRD board

Schools issue warnings as multiple cougar sightings reported around Campbell River

Parents advised to take precautions and report sightings to Conservation Office

VIDEO: Cart-load of tobacco stolen from Discovery Foods in Campbell River

Grocery store offers $1,000 reward following burglary at Willow Point location

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Nanaimo bar getting its own stamp

Vancouver Island’s favourite dessert to be featured in ‘Sweet Canada’ series

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

Who wants to buy a mansion?

For $5.9M, Qualicum Beach estate that once entertained Bing Crosby and John Wayne can be yours

Vancouver Islander accused of being a drunken sailor early in the morning

Port Hardy man facing mutiple charges after police found pilot “grossly impaired” at fishboat helm

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Most Read