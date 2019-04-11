Parksville Royals hold Kid’s Camp in Campbell River

The camp was organized by the Royals in conjunction with the Campbell River Minor Baseball Association

The Parksville Royals Baseball Club held its second Kid’s Camp of the season Tuesday at Nunn’s Creek Park in Campbell River.

The free camp was well attended with over 200 youngsters from ages 5 to 13 participating. The camp was organized by the Royals in conjunction with the Campbell River Minor Baseball Association (CRMBA).

CRMBA volunteer and Royals alumni Ryan Chenard was pleased with how the event turned out.

“Our association has a long history with the Royals and it means a lot to the parents and young players to have the Royals come out and put on this camp. There are 200 kids on three different fields so it’s quite a production,” Chenard said. The Royals draw players from across the North Island.

“Our catchment area is from Nanoose Bay to Port Alberni to Port Hardy to Powell River and everywhere in between,” said General Manager Mike Parlow. “In a given year, about a third of the players across all three teams come from Campbell River. It is great for our organization to give back to the community like this and it is a treat for our players from Campbell River to return to their home association to train the next generation of Royals.”

This was the second of four camps planned by the Royals in the North Island. On March 16, the Bantam team put on a camp in Port Alberni. The third camp is scheduled in Courtenay on April 11 with the fourth and final camp scheduled in Parksville for late May.

The Royals are celebrating their 25th year this season and, as part of the celebration, the Premier Royals will be playing two home games at Nunn’s Creek Park. On April 27 the Royals will play a double-header against the Victoria Eagles and on May 19 they will play the Fraser Valley Cardinals.